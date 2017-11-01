NTV reveals why they settled on S3XY AMINA to replace LARRY MADOWO on ‘The Trend’

...TV said:





“Amina presents a new fresh air of breath in the entertainment and she has a 360 degree understanding of the entertainment industry.”





“She is the new face of entertainment, from TV, radio to emcing and that is what NTV was looking for.”





He added:





“We wanted her to feel welcome and that is why we unveiled her at a concert and not at our studios, but from next week she will be hosting the show right here in the studios.”





Besides her media job, Amina who is married to Homeboyz Radio CEO, DJ John Rabar, is also an experienced emcee, voice-over artist and a singer.





The Kenyan DAILY POST