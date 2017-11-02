Nobody voted for UHURU in Nyamira, this is a RAILA ODINGA zone! Governor says despite MARAGA voting

Thursday November 2, 2017 - Nyamira Governor, John Nyagarama, has raised new claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta wasn't voted for in Nyamira County in the recently concluded Presidential elections.





Speaking on Thursday during the swearing in ceremony of the County Executives, the Governor said local residents were disappointed when they realized that Uhuru Kenyatta garnered more votes when most of the polling stations were shut.





"Nyamira County is…



