NGO Jobs in Nairobi - PS Kenya

PS Kenya has worked closely with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders over the years to promote HIV related health services as well as address behaviors that lead to increase in new HIV infections.





The Kenya HIV Prevention Revolution Roadmap seeks a 75% reduction in new infections by 2020.





PS Kenya is supporting this vision by promoting various HIV services that are critical for HIV prevention including HIV testing among men, Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision, condom use among others.





Job Summary: To manage all aspects of HIV behavior change communications. This will support the HIV program objectives through design and implementation of SBCC strategies related to HIV prevention and treatment including condom use, male circumcision, HIV testing among others.





This position will ensure that all behavior change interventions are evidence based and are effective in changing behavior through measurable outcomes.





Duties & Responsibilities

· Development and implementation of the HIV communications strategies for all HIV BCC programs working closely with key stakeholders to ensure that communication programs are in line with national strategies

· Participate in the relevant national technical working group meetings and stakeholder forums and use forums to build value to the programs as well as to tell organization story where possible.

· Develop and monitor annual communications plans and budget for the various communications programs

· Work closely with Research & Metrics department to identify evidence to inform the communications programs.

· Disseminate any internal research to stakeholders including the technical working groups

· Manage various suppliers and partners including creative agency, scriptwriters, production agencies, media etc. to ensure creative and media strategies are in line with communication objectives

· Coordinate with Regional Program Coordinators (RPC’s) to ensure buy in of communication campaigns with county stakeholders

· Development and dissemination of relevant BCC/ IEC materials to stakeholders in priority counties throughout the country

· Ensuring adaptation of BCC outputs for various priority counties as informed by evidence. Including building capacity of the relevant stakeholders to roll out the communication materials Monitoring and measurement of the impact of the behavior change communications with the support of research team

· Keep track of program performance vis-a-vis donor deliverables and report on progress and recommendations;

· Prepare and submit monthly and quarterly program reports on time

· Work closely with and supervise the HIV Coordinator in developing and implementing communication strategies

· Any other task that may be assigned to you from time to time

Key Performance Indicators

· Successfully implemented behavior change strategies;

· Achievement of program and donor targets

· Timely prepared and submitted reports;

· Well managed program budget.

Person Specifications





Academic Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications or social sciences

Experience

· At least 6 – 8 years of practical and management experience in social and behavior change communication theory and techniques

· Proven track record of leading communication strategies and implementation

Skills and Competencies

· Results Focused

· Strategic and analytical skills;

· Communication and interpersonal skills

· Planning and organization skills

· Ability to drive change and innovation;

· excellent written communications and presentation skills are essential

Deadline: 10th November 2017









Job Vacancy: Manager, Monitoring & Evaluation - HIV & TB



Department: Research and Metrics department





Reports To: Senior Manager, Monitoring & Evaluation





Supervision: M&E officers – HIV & TB



Division: Research & Metrics





Purpose: Population Services Kenya in collaboration with other partners is implementing of the HCM HIV program whose goal is increasing access and coverage for HIV prevention, care and treatment services towards achieving the “90-90-90” strategy in the private sector.





The Manager, M & E – HIV & TB will work directly under the supervision of the Senior Manager, M&E to implement data driven activities to monitor, track and report on progress throughout the HIV continuum of care.





Responsibilities

· The M & E Manager, HIV/TB will have responsibility for designing and implementing M&E and other strategic information (SI) tasks related to the HIV and TB project activities. The incumbent will also have the responsibility for setting up systems at various levels for tracking of the progress of the program and the achievement of project objectives. The Manager will set up tools and systems to monitor project activities in the field, and supervise the systematic collection, analysis and reporting of data.

· She/he will be responsible for the implementation of PEPFAR & other data management systems such as facility EMR systems, DATIM & Site Improvement Monitoring systems (SIMS).

· Guides the project team in planning, designing and implementing the monitoring, evaluation and reporting (MER) plan.

· Sets up internal data quality assurance systems and develops and implement systems to address gap. Manages all external data quality audits as required

· Ensures program teams utilize data for decision making at all levels including capacity building and mentorship of program and data staff

· Utilizes appropriate data management systems to monitor the 90:90:90 objectives and indicators throughout the HIV continuum.

· Supports the project team in interpreting data on indicators, targets and results

· Reviews program data on a monthly basis to ensure concurrency with MOH DHIS 2 data.

· Supporting the program team in preparing program related data and reports for reference by the program team as well as the donors and other stakeholders, data for conference abstracts, program presentations for external and internal meetings as well as supporting best practice of the program using data

· Other assignments as related to monitoring and evaluating the quality and performance of program efforts.

Key Performance Indicators

· High levels of accuracy in reporting of program data from providers, partners and subsequently the prime (PS Kenya).

· Successful implementation of audit findings by program teams;

· Improved quality of M&E data at provider and partner level

· Up-to-date and readily available repository for program data for use on demand

· Use of technology for monitoring program performance

· Skills transfer /mentorship of program and data teams in the program

Person Specifications





Academic Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Health or Social Sciences, Statistics / Biostatistics, demography, population studies, M&E or related field. Master’s Degree in statistics, demography, or public health an added advantage.

· Monitoring and Evaluation professional training

Professional Qualifications

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

· Experience in data analysis software packages such as SPSS, Epi Info, STATA and R.

· Knowledge and experience with GIS applications and Tableau software is an added advantage.

Experience

· Minimum 5 years’ experience in setting up and implementing monitoring and evaluation activities for a major project in HIV/AIDS/TB in a developing country.

· Strong knowledge of monitoring and evaluation methodology, data quality assurance, analysis and reporting

· High level of competency in managing data information and evaluations of large scale HIV/AIDS/TB activities

· Strong writing skills and experience with producing technical reports required

· Understanding of statistical software and data management required

· Familiarity with PEPFAR reporting and indicators for HIV Care & Treatment-related data required

· Experience in health systems support for quality data and use of data for decision making

· Demonstrable experience in health information management systems engaging with DHIS, electronic medical records (EMR)

· Experience in training, mentorship and facilitation skills would be an added advantage.

Skills and Competencies

· Good report writing and graphical presentation skills

· Excellent verbal, interpersonal and written communication skills

· Strong analytical and decision making abilities

· Pays attention to detail and writes clear and concise reports

· Team player with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimum supervision

· Good planner and observer of timelines

