NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - World Vision

Monitoring & Evaluation Advisor

The purpose of this position is to provide leadership, management and coordination of East Africa region programme design, monitoring and evaluation (DME) function. This position coordinates with Global Evidence & Learning, all support offices and Regional strategy and Technical Service Team (TSO) to ensure support for quality and effective programme design and measurement to assess progress and impact on child-wellbeing outcomes (CWBOs), reporting, wide dissemination of results internally and external for regional influence and resource acquisition.

As a member of the Evidence Support team (EST), and evidence and learning COP the advisor will contribute to the development and improvement of existing DME and programme research guidance materials, standards and guidelines and tools.

In collaboration with Support Offices, through the PST mechanism, this position will lead regional capacity building support for NOs in DME.

Responsibilities:

DME Leadership, towards Strategy Alignment and Implementation:

· Contribute to regional and NOs strategy alignment and provide expert leadership for DME strategic approaches.

· Collate and share with regional SMT strategic, concise and timely results on all NO programme baselines, semi-annual and annual programme outputs and inputs, evaluations and programme implementation quality review.

· Provide DME technical support to national offices during strategy monitoring and evaluation.

· Represent regional WV DME in strategic internal and external knowledge sharing and decision-making forums.

Programme Design and Implementation Quality:

· Roll-out guidance including Development Programme Approach (DPA) and coordinate technical support and learning for LEAP 3 Technical Approach (TA), Technical Programme (TP) and Community Engagement and Sponsorship Programme (CESP) to ensure timely and strengthened quality of NO programme designs and redesigns.

· Provide technical support for NOs to set realistic programme monitoring and evaluation targets, report on performance against targets and utilise results to improve programme implementation and measurement.

· Provide leadership and technical support to ensure NO TAs have good root cause analysis, theory of change; TP designs have good logframes and M&E plans that use the core standard outcome and output indicators.

· Provide leadership and technical support to ensure NO utilise evidence-based project models in their TP designs, TP designs have standards and process to enhance implementation quality and TP implementation fidelity in NOs is assessed and results documented.

· Contribute to development, review and improvement of Partnership design guidance, standards and tools.

Monitoring, Evaluation and Impact Reporting:

· Provide leadership and technical input to conduct NO ME capacity assessment and capacity enhancement action plans.

· Provide leadership and coordinate with GC Evidence & Learning to ensure development and execution of a coordinated and systematic capacity building in DME to strengthen expertise across all the NOs in the region.

· Provide coordination and support for NOs to plan, execute and report on their TP and grant programme baselines, mid-term review and evaluations ensuring collection of both quantitative and qualitative data assessing CWBOs and sustainability drivers.

· Provide leadership, coordination and capacity building to develop and enhance comprehensive and effective NO programme monitoring systems.

· Provide Leadership and technical support for NOs to effectively use Horizon to record their programme outcome, output, activity and input results to enhance data access, retrieval, analysis, and reporting efficiency.

· Provide leadership and technical support for NOs to utilize technology such as mobile and GIS to capture monitoring and evaluation data and present results.

· Provide leadership and technical support for NOs to write good quality CWB outcome and output reports.

· Compile and disseminate widely regional CWB outcome and output reports.

Learning and Innovation:

· Promote learning and innovation in DME across the region.

· Levergae the E&L CoP to promote learning on strategic DME priorities across the region.

DME Talent Management:

· Provide technical support to national offices during recruitment, performance management and mentoring of DME technical leaders.

Requirements

· Masters degree in humanitarian, development or social science related field.

· Advanced academic training and excellent technical expertise in qualitative and quantitative programme measurement and analysis in any of the sectors implemented by World Vision.

· Minimum 10 years of experience in relief and development work with 7 of these being in practical work in designing and setting up programme measurement systems and processes and DME capacity buiding.

· Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.

· At least 7 years developing country contexts experience in working with community-based development programs.

· Excellent facilitation, negotiation, coordination and networking skills.

· Effective in written and verbal communication in English.

M & E Specialist

The purpose of this position is to ensure that the CRIFSUP/FMNR project develops a fully functional M&E system that can facilitate constant review of progress on project implementation –both within World Vision project management; partnerships and donors. The purpose of this youth project is to support development and operationalization of DME in the FMNR project across Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru and Baringo Counties.

Therefore, the M&E Specialist will be instrumental in capacity building the staff, partners and community resource persons in developing monitoring and evaluation systems. The job holder will provide leadership in M&E at project level and will ensure that accountability mechanisms are established.

This position will be responsible for facilitating baseline processes, developing key indicators and benchmarks for M&E in the project: – Design of tools, data collection and analysis and periodical sharing of findings with all the stakeholders. T

he M&E officer will also be responsible for establishing and facilitating a learning culture and documentation of learning within the project and all stakeholders. The officer will also be responsible for preparing progress reports as per the requirements of WV and the donor.

The M&E Specialist will be required to communicate WV Christian ethos and demonstrate a quality of spiritual life that is an example to others.

Responsibilities

Program Monitoring, Assessment and Evaluation

· Provide technical leadership in implementing/mainstreaming the project M&E system to the existing M&E system in WVK.

· Provide technical leadership in carrying out baseline assessments, mid-point and end of project review across the three counties of the project sites

· Support development of ToR in collaboration with other project teams and identify specific data requirements

· Develop assessment/evaluation/baseline reports using the analysis and interpretation ensuring the final project report fully addresses the objectives and scope of the assessment

· Facilitate training for data collectors and data entry clerks, in a way that supports effective learning

· Always ensure to store collected data securely as per policies relating to data protection for the project

· Deal with and/or escalate technical issues and problems proactively as they arise, and adapt plans as appropriate

· Coordinate project reflection and learning sessions in conjunction with other grant staff and project partners.

· Work proactively with key staff and stakeholders to develop detailed monitoring plan and monitor project implementation across all the six counties and report progress, impact and best practices

· Lead area project teams and partners in data processing, consolidation and analysis across

· Manage data of all activities pertaining to the project

· Disseminate all project information related to M&E to staff and partners across the six counties

· Ensure Project alignment to the donors and support office evaluation protocols and methodological tools

· Take lead in development of key performance indicators and benchmarks for M&E

Capacity Building

· Build the capacity of staff and partners to enhance participatory monitoring according to WVK and donor requirements.

· Ensure the implementation of project community capacity building initiatives that ensure local participation and project ownership in all the six project sites;

· Facilitate implementation of key community capacity building promising practices and best practices to contribute to mainstreaming Natural Resource Management integrated in Livelihoods and Resilience in other sectoral efforts aimed at transformational development at the county level

· Develop an M&E capacity building plan of action for partners, CBOs and Community Owned Resource Persons

· Work with DME unit to develop training materials for capacity building for community trainers of trainers

Reporting and Collaboration

· Support the development and submission of project reports and core documents as per WVK guidelines and donor standards

· Maintain links with other organizations for collaboration, networking, resource sharing, materials development, and learning activities in disability

· Facilitate sharing of key lessons learnt and action points as required for the CBFs and SACCOs

Qualifications

· Must have a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field from a recognized University preferably in Statistics, Monitoring and Evaluation or Program Management.

· They must have a minimum of three years’ experience with regards to the designing, planning, implementation, supervising and reporting on livelihoods and resilience projects with some focus on natural resource management

· Skills in GIS will be an added advantage

· They must have both an extensive conceptual understanding of and demonstrated practical command for implementing program design, monitoring and evaluation principles;

· Computer literate

· Skills in processing and analyzing data using one or more a statistical software packages, including at least one of the following SPSS, Epi-Info, STATA, SAS or similar. Also experience with programming software.

