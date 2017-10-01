NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – Amref

Amref Health Africa is the continent’s Leading health development organisation, founded and headquartered in Kenya.





Amref Health Africa began 60 years ago as the Flying Doctors of East Africa to provide critical medical assistance to remote communities in East Africa.





Today, Amref Health Africa works with the most vulnerable African communities through its country programmes in Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, and its Southern and West Africa regional hubs.





With its Laboratory, clinical outreach and training programmes, Amref Health Africa reaches more than 35 countries across the continent.





The organisation’s work is supported by 11 offices in North America and Europe.





Our vision is lasting health change in Africa. As we celebrate 60 years of progress with the Launch of our new five-year growth strategy, we are seeking an experienced and ambitious Advocacy Communications Manager, Youth Advocacy Project .



Job Title: Advocacy Communications Manager, Youth Advocacy Project



Department: Amref Institute of Capacity Development



Location: Nairobi, Kenya



Main Purpose of the Job: The Youth Advocacy Project is a two-year initiative of Amref Health Africa and the Advocacy Accelerator to support increased capacity and action by youth across Kenya to advocate for their gender and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) priorities to be reflected in government policies and actions.





The project is seeking a hands-on Advocacy Communications Manager to deliver the advocacy communications capacity-strengthening and communications functions of the Youth Advocacy Project.





The Advocacy Communications Manager will report to the Project Director and will partner closely with the Advocacy Accelerator and other internal partners to carry out his or her responsibilities.



Principal Responsibilities



Advocacy communications capacity strengthening

· Identify cutting-edge training content, tools and publications on advocacy communications

· Develop youth-friendly advocacy communications curriculum and training suite for the youth

· Lead the dissemination and uptake of training modules by youth advocates on the Youth sub-site hosted by Advocacy Accelerator, and hold related webinars

· Provide direct support to youth advocates in developing and implementing their advocacy and communication campaigns in line with project priorities (Gender & SRHR)

· Lead the development and review of supporting policy advocacy and communication materials including blogs, key messages, issue briefs, etc.

Project Communications

· Develop guidelines to manage communication with internal and external partners such as the youth networks, media

· Serve as a connector and facilitator of partner engagement with media at the county and national levels

· Manage and coordinate consultancy services relating to communication activities.

· Develop and oversee the implementation of the project's communications strategy.

· Ensure relevant project content is captured and shared on appropriate internal / external platforms and channels to enhance the visibility of the project and youth organizations.

· Co-ordinate the communications working group consisting of various technical leads/units within Amref (Amref Communications, LEAP, Enterprise, developers, and the public relations agency)

Digital and Social Media Management

· Support the development of the Advocacy Accelerator youth sub-site

· Implement an online outreach strategy that will ensure the participation of the youth in the Youth sub-site hosted by the Advocacy Accelerator

· Use Advocacy Accelerator and Amref Health Africa online and social media outlets to reach youth advocates with resources and remote trainings

· Assist in the management of youth grantee profiles on the youth sub-site

· Manage (edit) and coordinate posting of relevant data of youth on the youth sub-site

Event management

· Develop strategy and guidelines of events for the project

· Provide technical support in planning, participation and visibility of the project in key events.

· Organize country-wide national youth mobilization day in Nairobi

Documentation

· Develop and implement documentation plan for the project

Knowledge Management

· Manage the distribution and dissemination of relevant knowledge products during events including launch campaigns.

· Produce/update briefing notes, concept notes, issue notes, fast facts, toolkits and other advocacy products to strengthen the community of learning and practice on gender and SRHR issues.

· Develop and maintain mailing lists and/or database of contacts related to the project.

· Facilitate creative strategies that will encourage sharing and learning amongst youth advocates on best practices and experiences.

Required Qualifications



Education and Knowledge

· Strong understanding of Kenyan context, with a focus on advocacy communications with and for youth.

· Understanding of advocacy communications skill and resources for engaging with policymakers to bring about policy change.

· Experience working on advocacy communications capacity building.

· Fluency in Kiswahili

Desirable Qualifications:

· Master’s degree or post graduate degree in communications, public relations, or other field relevant to advocacy communications.

· Experience in advocacy communications to support policy change on topics including gender and/or SRHR.

· Experience training youth in communications for advocacy.

· Priority will be given to youth applicants

Experience

· At least 5 years of experience in advocacy communications in Kenya.

· At least 4 years of experience working with youth.

Skills

· Proven written and verbal communications skills

· Be hands-on on both managerial and operational tasks

· Training and capacity strengthening skills

· Ability to work with a range of different partners and stakeholders

· Ability to prioritise and multi-task

· Ability to exercise confidentiality, tact and discretion when dealing with diverse groups of people

· Public relations skills

· Problem solving

Competences

· Passionate about youth in all their diversity.

· Strong and passionate commitment to advocacy communications in the Africa region with a specific focus on youth.

· Ability to work and report to multiple partners.

· Understanding of political contexts internally and externally.

· Tactical and strategic abilities.

Environmental Conditions



Corporate Policies, Systems, Procedures and Methods

· Knowledge of organisation policy

Work Environment

· An office space in Nairobi within Amref Health Africa headquarters

· Ability to travel at least 30% time.









Job Title: Deputy Director for Outreach, Youth Advocacy Project



Department: Amref Institute of Capacity Development



Location: Nairobi, Kenya



Main Purpose of Job: The Youth Advocacy Project is a two-year initiative of Amref Health Africa and the Advocacy Accelerator to support increased capacity and action by youth across Kenya to advocate for their gender and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) priorities to be reflected in government policies and actions.





The project is seeking a hands-on Deputy Director for Outreach to lead external engagement with partners and advocates engaged in the Youth Advocacy Project.





The Deputy Director will report directly to the Project Director, partner with the Advocacy Communications Manager and other internal partners to carry out his or her responsibilities.



Principal Responsibilities









Community partnerships

· Serve as the primary liaison with youth advocacy and policymaker partners at the county and national levels in Kenya

· Identify key criteria and lead selection of organizations to serve as advocacy capacity leads and advocacy participants in four counties

· Ensure communications with and among partners on project activities

· Manage and ensure timely delivery of contracted activities by county partners

Policymaker engagement

· Serve as a connector and facilitator of partner engagement with policymakers at the county and national levels

· Seek ways to educate and engage policymakers in youth-led advocacy engagement efforts

Advocacy strategy development

· Provide facilitation support and mentorship to community partners in identifying and pursuing advocacy goals and priorities

Mentorship and training

· Partner with the Advocacy Accelerator team to carry out advocacy capacity trainings to youth advocates and youth networks

Administration

· Partner with the finance and administration lead to ensure that subgrants are processed in a timely manner and that all deliverables are met

Required Qualifications



Education and Knowledge

· Strong understanding of Kenyan context, with a focus on youth engagement.

· Understanding of policy and budget processes at the county and national levels in Kenya.

· Knowledge of the primary youth advocacy and gender groups engaged in Kenyan politics.

· Experience working on advocacy capacity building.

· Fluency in Kiswahili

Desirable Qualifications:

· Master’s degree or post graduate degree in public policy, public health, business administration, or other field relevant to advocacy for gender, health, and/or development advocacy.

· Priority will be given to youth applicants

Experience

· At least 5 years of advocacy experience in Kenya.

· At least 4 years of experience in youth engagement.

· Experience working on gender equality and SRHR and the linkage to related issues is desired.

Skills

· Excellent written and verbal communication, negotiation and networking skills

· Be hands-on on both managerial and operational tasks

· Ability to prioritise and multi-task

· Ability to exercise confidentiality, tact and discretion when dealing with diverse groups of people

· Strategic planning

· Project management

· High degree of diplomacy

· Public relations skills

· Problem solving

Competences

· Passionate about youth in all their diversity.

· Strong and passionate commitment to advocacy capacity strengthening in the Africa region with a specific focus on youth.

· Collaborative process management, coordination, planning and oversight

· Ability to work and report to multiple partners.

· Decision making skills

· Cross sectoral knowledge and understanding of gender equality and SRHR with a specific focus on youth.

· Adaptive leadership

· Understanding of political contexts internally and externally.

· Tactical and strategic abilities.

Environmental Conditions



Corporate Policies, Systems, Procedures and Methods

· Knowledge of organisation policy

Work Environment

· An office space in Nairobi within Amref Health Africa headquarters

· Ability to travel at least 50% time.









Job Vacancy: Director, Human Resources





Location: Nairobi, Kenya



2. Background to the Role: Amref is on an exciting journey and has just finalised its strategy for the next five years (2018 - 2022).





There are three overarching pillars in the strategy; developing Human Resources for Health, delivering innovative & sustainable health services and enabling investments in health.



The new strategy focuses on transitioning of some of its work to Social Enterprises as a diversification mechanism across a diverse and growing portfolio as the organization continues to be a leader in fronting the health agenda in Africa.





The position of Director Human Resources is therefore quite key to own and execute the people agenda and fulfill this strategy through innovative HR strategies and transformational change.





Core to the Human Resources Strategy will be the attraction, development, engagement, motivation and retention of a best-in-class agile workforce.



2. The Role



Location: Nairobi, Kenya with periodic travels to countries and field offices



Supervisor: Group Chief Executive Officer



Headcount Scope: 900 employees across Africa



Direct Reports: HR Manager Corporate



Indirect Reports: Country HR Managers/Coordinators Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Southern Africa and Western Africa, Northern America & Europe HR Liaisons



Governance: Member and Secretary, Human Resources Committee of Amref’s International Board



Compensation: This is an international position and attracts competitive benefits



4. Key Responsibilities:



4.1 Strategic Leadership: Provide strategic leadership on Amref’s people agenda across the organization including advising and guiding line managers on HR decisions and providing sustainable HR initiatives to create a world-class organization where employees are enabled to do their best work.



4.2 Change Management: Provide leadership in on going culture transformation process to enhance employee engagement and deeper ownership of their work to position Amref as leading player in providing lasting healthcare solutions in Africa.



4.3 HR Strategy: Develop and implement suitable HR strategies to guide the organization in fulfilling its people needs, motivating and retaining them to deliver 2018-2022 strategic plan. This will involve working directly with the Global Leadership teams to translate Amref’s people Strategy into tactical and operational human resources programs.



4.5 HR Policies: Review existing HR policies to align them to changing HR landscape to provide innovative solutions to employee needs especially in areas of productivity, retention and performance based rewards.



4.6 Performance Management: Lead performance management initiatives, sharing best practices and ensuring the same is appreciated and positively aligned to organizational culture.



4.7 Governance: This role interacts with members of the International Board, provides input to the Human Resources Committee’s agenda and calls for experience and knowledge in preparing and representing people agenda at board level.



5. Knowledge and Experience



5.1 Academic requirements:

· Masters in Human Resources or equivalent

· Professional qualifications in HR

5.2 Work Experience:

· Ten (10) years’ experience in leading HR agenda in a leading international organization, last five at senior most level

· Multi country experience in Africa

· Experience in international development or corporate sector

6. Core Competencies



6.1 Human Resources Knowledge

· Undisputable track record in strategic human resource management and substantial experience of leading international Human Resources teams

· Experience in leading organizations through transformational change, innovation, strategic business partnering and human resource planning.

· Financial planning capability and good skills in process management and work improvement.

6.2 Strategic Leadership and Managerial Skills

· Demonstrated skill in setting formulating and executing strategy with broad experience in implementing Shared Services in international organizations

· Demonstrable strategic and creative leadership, management and coordination skills in a network environment

· Ability to build, motivate, facilitate and engage high level teams to play their role in organizational wide delivery of key goals.

· The capacity to identify potential in individual employees, nurture and support them towards full potential in alignment to organization wide competency requirements

6.3 Personal Qualities

· Ability to demonstrate Amref’s purpose and values, leading by example to inspire others to wards highest levels of integrity, transparency and accountability in their work.

· Excellent communication, diplomacy, negotiation, influencing and conflict mediation skills with ability to apply these across a range of diverse audiences.

· Sensitivity to diversity and cultural differences within the organization and striving to bring the best in each situation in a fair and objective manner.

7. Application:



If you are interested in this exciting role and meet all requirements we would like to engage with you.





Send your personal statement and CV not exceeding 5 pages toexecutivesearch@amref.org to reach us by November 18, 2017.





Applications will be reviewed as they are received.



Amref is an equal opportunity employer.