NGO Jobs in Nairobi – IPA

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA)





DSKUS Project.



Job Vacancies: Field Officer





(10 Positions)



Reporting To: Associate Field Manager



Start Date: ASAP



Location: Nairobi



Duration: 1 Month







Deadline to Apply: 8th November 2017



Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only



About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems.





IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture.





We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.



About the Project: The primary research objective is to evaluate the effect that connection subsidies and a hygiene awareness campaign have on demand for sanitation in the informal settlement of Soweto, Kayole. Kenya.





Other barriers to connection take up, such as collective action issues in multi-household compounds and resident versus non-resident landlords will be studied.





Results of this study will be used to inform pricing of subsidy schemes for sewer connections globally.





Combined with added knowledge about the effect of information and awareness campaigns, the goal of this study is to determine cost-effective policies to improve connectivity and usage of sewage systems in the developing world.



Duties and Responsibilities:

· Complete scheduled activities each day in a timely manner

· Demonstrate integrity and understanding during interaction with community members and partner organization staff.

· Ensure data integrity is maintained always and minimize errors in data collection

· Administer household surveys.

· Conduct subsidy sensitization to study respondents.

· On non-field days, perform office duties as assigned.

· Provide the AFM with daily feedback regarding surveying activities

Qualifications and Experience:

· University degree or college diploma in social sciences, economics, community development or its equivalent.

· Minimum 1 year with demonstrated field experience in community research and development programs.

· Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.

· Experience in both qualitative and quantitative data collection

· Experience in CAI preferably SurveyCTO

· Well organized, flexible, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills.

· Strong ability to work independently and as part of a team.

· Willingness to work in informal settlements (slum) environment.

· Experience working with the project is an added advantage.

How to Apply





CLICK HERE to apply online





DSKUS Project



Job Vacancy: Associate Field Manager





(1 Position)



Reporting To: Research Associate



Start Date: ASAP



Location: Nairobi



Duration: 2 Months





Deadline to Apply: 8th November 2017



Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only



Duties and Responsibilities:

· Assist in training and mentoring of field staff.

· Planning, Budgeting (including making necessary requests in time) and coordinating field activities.

· Supervising field staff.

· Evaluating field staff.

· Doing data quality checks including back checks and spot checks.

· Keeping track of project schedule and development.

· Process and ensure transport expenses by Senior Field Officers are within limits.

· Ensure proper storage and handling of field equipment such as tablets.

· Communicating and establishing good working relations with local administration officials.

· Assist in monitoring and maintenance of various study inventory for example gifts to respondents

· Report to the RA on field work activities and provide useful feedback on survey and general field activities

· Any other duties assigned by the RA.

Qualifications and Experience:

· University degree in social sciences, economics, community development or its equivalent.

· Minimum 1 year with demonstrated field experience in community research and development programs.

· Minimum 1 year in a leadership role on community research and development programs.

· Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.

· Experience executing quantitative data collection.

· Experience in CAI preferably SurveyCTO

· Well organized, flexible, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills.

· Strong ability to work independently and as part of a team.

· Willingness to work in informal settlements (slum) environment.

