NGO Jobs in Kenya - World Vision

World Vision Kenya is a leading Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.





Our programmes are spread across in most parts of Kenya. We are seeking highly competent and outstanding individuals to fill the following positions based in various locations pending funding of a UNICEF Funded Nutrition Program.



Project Officer - Nutrition (Tana River)



2 Positions



Purpose of the position: Ensure the successful implementation and monitoring of nutrition interventions using different models among them Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition, Maternal infant and young child nutrition, Positive Hearth Deviance.





H/she will be responsible to ensure quality program implementation in line with the planned budget; monitor program effectiveness and support surveys and assessments.





Work in close collaboration with and active involvement of the county and sub county health officials, health staff of the target health facilities and the communities.



To effectively communicate World Vision’s Christian ethos and demonstrate a quality of spiritual life that serves as an example to others.



Major Responsibilities:



Effective Project, Planning and Implementation 55%

· Provide field-level technical support to Ministry of Health staff at county, subcounty and at health facilities to ensure implementation of quality nutrition interventions.

· In liaison with partners develop Annual project work plans with clear targets, budgets and detailed implementation plans

· Coordinate trainings for MoH staff and communities

· Coordinate monthly meetings with sub counties to ensure implementation of nutrition activities is on track

· In liaison with MoH ,mobilize communities to participate in nutrition project implementation during assessments, implementation, monitoring and evaluations

· Ensure effective integration of nutrition to other sectors among them Agriculture/Food security, WASH, education, food assistance

· Ensure project processes such as purchases are done in line with WV approved policies

· Ensure integration of Child protection, Disability, Gender mainstreaming and environmental protection into nutrition interventions

· In liaison with project accountant track project implementation expenditure levels and budgets

· In collaboration with project manager, ensure the timely preparation and implementation of phase-out strategy

Monitoring, reporting and documentation 20%

· Develop monitoring plan with communities and partners

· Conduct monthly monitoring of indicators as per M&E plan

· Analyze nutrition information from health information system for purpose of making decisions

· Ensure Health information system at the sub county level is updated on monthly basis

· Develop quality reports such as weekly situation reports, monthly reports, Semi-annual and Annual in-line with WV and donor(s) reporting guidelines;

· Monthly monitor project expenditure and level of implementation and report any variances to Project Manager and/ or NO Programme Officer focal person for decision making

· Document best practices, human interest stories and work with project manager and national level M&E officer to refine the stories for publication

Advocacy, Engagement and networking 20%

· Participate in County/sub county level partnerships with other actors working on nutrition and food security to influence the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) agenda in Kenya.

· Effectively represent of WVK in nutrition stakeholder meetings and celebrations at county and sub-county levels.

· Engaging with the County Budget Processes and monitoring county budget implementation influence resource allocation to nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive interventions at the county level

· Ensure that the key laws, polices, regulations and government service delivery standards in nutrition are shared, interpreting and explained to communities

· Work with community groups and other CSOs to develop Memorandum and/or petitions for engagement Provide information to inform fund raising initiatives at national level

· Work with the Ministries of Agriculture and Water & Natural Resources for technical directions and leveraging of resources to support nutrition interventions in the ADP/Project.

· Facilitate community members to advocate on household food security issues to relevant stakeholders;

· Work with Private sector, other NGOs, CBOs , FBOs, Committees and Groups with related objectives for synergy and sustainability

Qualifications: Education / Knowledge / Technical Skills and Experience

· Minimum of a Bachelor Degree in Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Food Science, Community Nutrition or related field from a recognized university with at least two years field experience in projects integrating nutrition to livelihood

· Demonstrated experience in integrating nutrition and other sectors

· Demonstrate experience and skills in advocacy

· Experience in local level partnerships including Government Line Ministries(Agriculture, Water, Health and other stakeholders

· MUST be registered with the Kenya Nutrition and Dietetics Institute (KNDI)

· Good computer literate especially in Microsoft Office programs and data analysis programs especially ENA

Other Competencies / Attributes:

· Must have good oral and written communications and relationship skills

· Ability to take initiatives, team player who is able to work with minimum supervision

How to Apply



CLICK HERE to submit your online application including a detailed CV, current and expected salary, with names of three referees.





Application deadline is November 14, 2017 at midnight.









Project Manager - Nutrition









3 Positions - Samburu, Tana River & Baringo





Purpose of the position: To provide programmatic and technical management in successful implementation of MNCP grant aimed at contributing to improved children wellbeing outcomes within the project area.



To effectively communicate World Vision’s Christian ethos and demonstrate a quality of spiritual life that serves as an example to others.



Major Responsibilities:



Project Management (40%)

· Ensure proper planning and implementation of the nutrition grant project interventions in the project area

· Ensure all grant nutrition interventions are implemented within schedule, plans and budgets and regularly review project status.

· Ensure that nutrition interventions are integrated with other projects in the programme

· Ensure identification of local needs and resources and take appropriate programming measures

· Ensure effective integration of gender, child protection, disability, Christian commitment and advocacy into nutrition grant

· Ensure development of quality project, Annual work plans, budgets and Detailed Implementation Plan, 4D matrix

Design Monitoring, Reporting and Evaluation (25%)

· Lead the development of the design and ensure compliance to WVK, GoK and donor guidelines and standards

· Contextualize/adopt design guidelines and utilize at the Project/ADP level

· Ensure timely mobilization and effective communication with communities and stakeholders during baselines and evaluations

· Ensure Integration of sustainability planning in the project design

· Ensure timely submission of completed DME products for the project

· Liaise with National Office Technical Specialists for the technical aspects of the project design

· Follow-up for timely approval of donor reports, budgets and plans for the project.

· Ensure monthly monitoring of project indicators and facilitate regular reflections on monitoring practice to make improvements

· Share nutrition monitoring data using the approved tools

· Contribute to evaluation planning, support data collection, analysis and interpretation of nutrition data

· Facilitate dissemination and use of Baseline and evaluation findings and lead the implementation of recommendations

· Analyze and utilize nutrition data from MOH Health Information and CMAM and Systems take appropriate programming measures

· Ensure the health information system and community management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) system are updated

· Coordinate surveys and assessments

· Ensure timely submission of quality reports (weekly to biweekly sitreps, monthly management reports, Semi-annual Annual in line with WV/donor reporting guidelines.

· In collaboration with project team identify, document and disseminate promising practices on nutrition within the grant

· Convene forums for sharing and learning while involving project stakeholders.

· Support Ministry of Health monitoring and evaluation systems

Capacity Building (10%)

· Identification and sharing of capacity building gaps among nutrition project staff and partners Lead the capacity building initiatives for staff, communities and partners to enable them effectively advocate for and implement project interventions.

· Ensure ongoing coaching and mentoring of project staff and MoH staff to be able perform achieve results.

Engagement & networking (20%)

· Represent WVK in nutrition stakeholder meetings county and sub-county levels key among them county

· In liaison with county health team lead the county nutrition technical forum and county multi-stakeholder forums

· Engaging with county executive, county legislature, ministry of health as sub-county or county level to influence resource allocation nutrition

· Map resource mobilization opportunities at local level and develop concepts and proposals in collaboration with regional and national office teams.

· Ensure close working collaboration with key Government line ministries and other like minded partners.

Any other duty (5%)



Qualifications: Education / Knowledge / Technical Skills and Experience



The following may be acquired through a combination of formal or self-education, prior experience or on-the-job training:

· Bachelors’ degree in Nutrition or its equivalent.

· Must be registered with the Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute.

· A minimum of 4 years’ experience in nutrition programming at community level, two of which must be in a supervisory level.

· Good understanding of Ministry of health systems, nutrition programming, standards and guidelines

· Experience working with Ministries of Health structures at county and national levels and networking with other partners

Competencies / Attributes:

· Must have good oral and written communications and relationship skills

· Ability to take initiatives, team player who is able to work with minimum supervision

· Good computer skills in MS office (Excel, word, PowerPoint), Skype, etc.

· Must be willing to perform other duties as required

· Familiar with current nutrition programming

How to Apply







CLICK HERE to submit your online application including a detailed CV, current and expected salary, with names of three referees. Application deadline is November 14, 2017 at midnight.





Program Officer - Nutrition Capacity Development





Purpose of the position: The Program Officer - Nutrition Capacity Development Officer will work in collaboration and in partnership with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and other partners in support of nutrition capacity development initiatives and interventions both at the national and at the county levels.



Specifically, the officer will support WVK to actively implement capacity development coordination and leadership role as accorded by the MoH Nutrition sector, as well as work with other WVK Managers in supporting internal nutrition capacity growth of the staffs



To effectively communicate World Vision’s Christian ethos and demonstrate a quality of spiritual life that serves as an example to others.



Major Responsibilities:



Capacity Development (55%)

· Provide coordination and technical support in finalization, dissemination and launch of the draft nutrition capacity development framework and its implementation/operational guide both at the national and county levels

· Lead the roll-out Capacity Development Framework and implementation/operational plan

· Support MOH in strengthening linkages between nutrition capacity development interventions with other related national wide capacity development interventions.

· Provide technical guidance to the field teams in carrying out the capacity development interventions.

· Conduct WVK internal capacities assessment in nutrition and develop strategies to address the existing nutrition capacity gaps within the organization.

· Ensure effective communication and networking is developed and maintained through partnership and collaboration, with particular emphasis on understanding nutrition capacity challenges and solutions to the challenges.

· Support program development by ensuring capacity development interventions are mainstreamed in programme design and implementation where relevant.

· Stay abreast of current good practice and ensure this informs WVK own thinking and programming

· Coordinate learning forums for sharing the work of World Vision

Design Monitoring, Reporting and Evaluation (25%)

· Ensure project work plans, progress reports are shared with donor as per approved agreement

· Ensure timely and quality development and review of project reports in line with UNICEF policies and reporting guidelines

· Provide technical support to ensure that findings from capacity assessment are implemented and inform programme designs

· Ensure project documentation, reflection and learning to ensure achievement of project objectives are shared with donor, MoH and other stakeholders.

· Documentation of lessons learned, best practices and results regarding nutrition capacity development in the country

· Ensure ongoing monitoring of capacity projects using the set standards and tool

· Prepare periodical capacity development reports to measure the level of project progress and achievements

Resource Acquisition and Donor Engagement (15%)

· Effective representation of WVK in key stakeholder’s forums relevant to the project at the county and sub-county level.

· Support WVK management in maintaining effective collaboration with donors and specifically build relationships with nutrition focal points within donor organizations.

· Assist in proposal development.

· Actively participate in resource mobilization for capacity development in nutrition

· Actively engage in other stakeholders’ nutrition capacity development activities and ensure their plans are in line with sector capacity development strategies;

· Ensure close working collaboration with key Government line ministries and other like-minded partners

Others 5%



Other Competencies / Attributes:

· Must be a committed Christian who is able to stand above denominational and cultural diversity challenges

· Attend and participate in the leadership of daily devotions

· Must have good oral and written communications and relationship skills

· Ability to take initiatives, team player who is able to work with minimum supervision

· Good computer skills in MS office (Excel, word, PowerPoint), Skype, etc.

· Must be willing to perform other duties as required

· Familiar with current Nutrition programming

· Must be able to work with many different functions from high level decision makers to technical specialists to nutrition experts and program managers

· Able to manage and work in or with a multidisciplinary team of nutrition practitioners

Qualifications: Education / Knowledge / Technical Skills and Experience

· Must have a degree in Bachelor of Science in Nutrition, Public health or any other related field

· At least 5 years’ experience in field work and coordination with international agencies and organization in the field of nutrition

· Good knowledge of the Ministry of Health including nutrition sector coordination structures.

· Knowledge of nutrition and health policies, strategies and guidelines

· Should be registered with the Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute or respective professional association

· Experience in training is an advantage

· Experience in conducting surveys using Lot Quality Assurance Survey (LQAS), ODK and ENA-SMART methodologies is an added advantage.

How to Apply







CLICK HERE to submit your online application including a detailed CV, current and expected salary, with names of three referees. Application deadline is November 14, 2017 at midnight.





Program Officer - Nutrition









Job Summary: To provide Programmatic and Technical support to field staffs implement Maternal Child Nutrition Program (MCNP) in Tana River, Samburu and Baringo toward the attainment of child-well being outcomes and donor requirements.



To effectively communicate World Vision’s Christian ethos and demonstrate a quality of spiritual life that serves as an example to others.



Major Responsibilities:



Programmatic and technical support for MCNP (50%)

· Provide strategic and technical support to implementation of MCNP with minimal support to sponsorship health projects

· In liaison with field staff and MCNP consortium partners, ensure timely development and implementation of work plans and budgets for nutrition/health grants

· Ensure all MCNP interventions are implemented within schedule , plans and budgets

· Ensure timely implementation and expenditure level reviews to track and manage work plans and budgets

· Provide minimal programmatic support to WVK regional offices offices based on their need

· Support nutrition interventions during emergencies.

· Oversee integration of MCNP into existing health projects for increased impact

· Maintain relationship with UNICEF

· In liaison with procurement and finance ensure timely procurement of program items

Quality assurance for programmatic Designs, Assessments, Monitoring and Evaluation processes (25%)

· Ensure project work plans, progress reports are shared with donor as per approved agreement

· Provide technical support during nutrition Surveys/evaluations, baselines and assessment to ensure quality check with methodology, tools and the entire process.

· Ensure Nutrition project designs and/ or re- designs are done in accordance with donor guidelines, standards, WV standards and nutrition programming strategies and GoK guidelines while corresponding to community needs and contexts.

· Ensure timely and quality development and review of project reports in line with UNICEF policies and reporting guidelines

· Provide technical support to ensure that findings from project assessments and evaluations inform the subsequent programme designs

· Ensure project documentation, reflection and learning to ensure achievement of project objectives and shared with donor, MoH and other stakeholders.

· Ensure ongoing monitoring of Nutrition and health projects using the set standards and tool

Capacity building of staff (10%)

· In collaboration with National Nutrition Specialist and other teams carry out capacity assessment gaps and plan capacity building for project staff on areas of need guidelines in WVK operational areas

· Monitor nutrition capacity building initiatives conducted by field and MOH to ensure they meet standards

· Ensure documentation and project learning are disseminated to relevant stakeholders

· Support induction of new project officers in collaboration with MCNP project managers in the field

· Support Health and nutrition team in analyzing and interpreting nutrition data for programmatic use.

Engagement, Networking and fundraising (10%)

· Support fundraising initiatives in collaboration with Grants Acquisition Management and Communication

· Ensure WVK visibility and participation in the government of UNICEF funded grants in Kenya and other relevant networks at the County and National levels.

· Maintain coordination with relevant stakeholders who are crucial in the implementation of the project

Other duties 5%



Corresponding Responsibilities:

· Ensure implementation of MNCH and nutrition projects related interventions are in accordance with established WVK norms and policies

· Ensures consortium members (Nutrition Initiative, Harvest Plus, Kenya Agricultural Research organization and Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Health are well coordinated and project implementation is on track

· Represent WVK in the government of UNICEF funded grants in Kenya and other relevant networks at the County and National levels.

· Maintain close collaboration with UNICEF and MOH at national level

· Provide strategic and technical support to implementation of MCNP with minimal support to sponsorship health projects

· Ensure MCNP monitoring and evaluation database in filled on monthly basis

· Represent WVK in the relevant nutrition networks at the County and National levels.

· Spearhead strategic collaborations with relevant partners to support the project

· Ensure project learning are documented and disseminated to relevant stakeholders

· Ensure timely procurement of program items

Other Competencies / Attributes:

· Must be a committed Christian who is able to stand above denominational and cultural diversity challenges;

· Must be able to provide spiritual leadership within but not limited to chapel and daily devotions;

· Must have outstanding oral and written communications and relationship skills and;

· Ability to take initiative, a team leader able to work with minimum supervision

· Must be willing to perform other duties as required.

Qualifications: Education / Knowledge / Technical Skills and Experience

· Bachelors degree in Nutrition, food security or related field with extensive programming experience in Nutrition specific programs.

· Should be registered with the Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute.

· Minimum of 5 years’ experience with a thorough understanding of all areas of project management cycles in a complex environment, 3 years should have been at a project/grant managerial level.

· Demonstrate experience in bio-fortification and production of nutrient dense foods

· Demonstrate track record of working with and managing multiple partners and advocacy contribution

· Experience in conducting surveys using Lot Quality Assurance Survey (LQAS), ODK and ENA-SMART methodologies is an added advantage.

· Demonstrated understanding and experience of working with Ministries of Health, Ministry of Agriculture and other structures at county and national levels and networking with other partners

· Good communication and writing skills

· A team player, capable of building capacity of staff and partners