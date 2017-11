NGO Jobs in Kenya – Save the Children

In Feb 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own. Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir and we work through partners in many other parts of the country. In total, we employ around 250 staff and had an operating annual budget in 2016 of approximately US$17.5million.