NGO Jobs in Kenya – Save the Children

WASH Service Delivery – Migori and Kakamega

TEAM/PROGRAMME: Afya Halisi

LOCATION: Migori and Kakamega (1 per County)

GRADE: TBC

CONTRACT LENGTH: 1 year with possibility of extension

The Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Service Delivery Officer (WASH SDO) takes responsibility of implementation of WASH activities in Afya Halisi project. Afya Halisi is a USAID funded five year project which aims to deliver quality, integrated services in the areas of family planning (FP), reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in the focus counties of Kitui, Migori, Kakamega and Kisumu.

Reporting to the Senior Service Delivery Officer, the WASH Service Delivery Officer will provide WASH technical guidance to the project. He/she will provide support to ensure increased knowledge of and demand for WASH services and strengthened delivery of targeted WASH services at community and faculty levels.

The post holder will ensure that the project is successfully implemented in line with approved donor work plans, budget and Save the Children strategic objectives.

Roles

· Programme quality and capacity building

· Engage with MOH at County and Sub-county level to support quality implementation of WASH activities in line with the Afya Halisi workplan.

· Provide technical expertise, coordination and supervision of WASH activities and to ensure maximum integration of project activities across and within technical areas.

· Roll-out the onsite mentorship and CMEs to improve the quality of WASH services at facility level.

· Work with the county clinical mentorship team to provide on-site coaching and supervision of health care workers in WASH.

· Work with the county and sub county HMTs to institute quality of care mechanisms.

· Work with the CHMT and SCHMT to disseminate and support the use of WASH guidelines, protocols, job aids, reporting tools etc.

· Plan, organize and facilitate trainings in WASH services.

· Work as a team member for implementation of project activities, including work planning, budgeting and accounting of finances, M&E and periodic reporting.

· Document achievements, lessons learnt, and best practices throughout the project implementation.

Monitoring and evaluation

· Provide support in the design, implementation and follow up of WASH routine monitoring and supervision plan in liaison with the CHMTs; including joint monitoring plans and mentoring plans and ensure action points are followed and actioned.

· Ensure systems put in place to ensure WASH information required to monitor progress and impact are implemented

· Ensure all Save the Children and external monthly/quarterly and donor monitoring requirements are complied with.

· Contribute to quarterly meetings to review progress of WASH program against set targets

· Participate in the design of baseline, mid-term and end of project evaluations for the WASH component in collaboration with other project staff

· Contribute to the documentation and dissemination of project findings and lessons learned through the production of high quality materials and their effective dissemination to key stakeholders.

· In coordination with MER team, maintain WASH information data base with all the relevant project data readily available.

Advocacy , coordination and representation

· Regularly undertake liaison and advocacy with Government partners and officials in the project’s counties on project activities and related health/nutrition issues.

· In liaison with the project’s management team, SCI Advocacy Technical Specialist and other project partners, support the County MOH to prioritize WASH needs for the county to be funded by county government and other actors and ensure these are provided for in relevant County plans strategies.

· Internally liaise and coordinate with other sector SDOs (within Save the Children and beyond) to ensure coordination and holistic service delivery to targeted locations.

Other

· Ensure that programme strategies support and demonstrate good practice in child safeguarding.

· Participate actively in project and Save the Children’s meetings, planning and review activities, providing enhanced insight into WASH programming.

· Actively participate in key relevant internal meetings such as Programme Review Meetings, as required.

· Participate in any donor visit to project(s) within the country office portfolio, as required.

Qualifications

· Minimum of 3 years of relevant professional experience working on similar type of programming, especially on CLTS, WASH promotion at community level

· At least 3 years of professional management experience in public and private health programs

· Ability to combine technical leadership skills, communication skills and capacity to manage relationships with different stakeholders including government staff.

· Able to demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills in collaborating with project staff on issues related to implementation of WASH services

· Ability to manage projects, set priorities, and plans for the successful implementation of programs

· Experience working with donor funding agencies and/or private sector foundations

· Excellent verbal, written communication and presentation skills.

· Computer literacy, particularly in the use of MS Office.









WASH Technical Advisor - Kakamega

TEAM/PROGRAMME: Afya Halisi Project

LOCATION: Kakamega

GRADE: TBC

CONTRACT LENGTH: 1 year with possibility of extension

The Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Technical Advisor (WASH TA) takes overall responsibility of WASH in Afya Halisi project. Afya Halisi is a USAID funded five year project which aims to deliver quality, integrated services in the areas of family planning (FP), reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in the focus counties of Kitui, Migori, Kakamega and Kisumu.

Reporting to the Senior CS TA, the WASH TA will provide overall WASH technical support to Afya Halisi. The WASH TA will have a leading role in the planning and implementation of the WASH program including development of high quality annual work plans and the provision of high quality and timely technical support to the field teams.

Although based in Kakamega, the post holder will provide support to the other Afya Halisi counties. He/she will play a leading role in capacity building of program teams, partners and other local actors in WASH. He/she will play a key representation role in front of donors and WASH partners and as necessary will participate in WASH forums. She/he will work with other project staff and field teams to support area level advocacy on WASH.

Roles

Programme quality and capacity building

· Provide overall technical guidance and leadership for implementation of activities within the WASH technical area

· Contribute to the capacity building of the project staff and MOH in WASH knowledge and skills

· Review and analyze data for performance monitoring of the WASH program and utilize the data to take corrective actions

· Provide leadership in writing of abstracts for conferences and manuscripts for publication

· Provide guidance and support to county staff to coordinate and link initiatives of other partners in supporting health facilities in service delivery

· Represent the project in national and county technical committees including TWGs and stakeholders meetings in relation to WASH programming

· In collaboration with staff, prepare and track the progress of program and activity budgets

· Contribute in the preparation quarterly and annual technical reports to the project and its funding agency

· Work with Save the Children Technical Specialists to identify the technical support needs of the project and ensure this support is provided by the relevant advisors

· Ensure that programme strategies support and demonstrate good practice in child safeguarding.

Monitoring and evaluation

· Provide support in the design, implementation and follow up of WASH routine monitoring and supervision plan in liaison with the CHMTs; including joint monitoring plans and mentoring plans and ensure action points are followed and actioned.

· Put systems in place to ensure WASH information required to monitor progress and impact indicators is collected, compiled and analysed appropriately.

· Ensure all Save the Children and external monthly/quarterly and donor monitoring requirements are complied with.

· On a quarterly basis organize for review and update progress of WASH program against set targets with key project staff and key CHMTs.

· Participate in the design of baseline, mid-term and end of project evaluations for the WASH component in collaboration with other project partners

· Take lead in guidance and documentation and ensure the active dissemination of project findings and lessons learned through the production of high quality materials and their effective dissemination to key stakeholders.

· In coordination with MER team, maintain WASH information data base with all the relevant project data readily available.

Advocacy , coordination and representation

· Regularly undertake liaison and advocacy with Government partners and officials in the project’s counties on project activities and related health/nutrition issues.

· In liaison with the project’s management team, SCI Advocacy Technical Specialist and other project partners, support the County MOH to prioritize WASH needs for the county to be funded by county government and other actors and ensure these are provided for in relevant County plans strategies.

· Internally liaise and coordinate with other sector SDOs (within Save the Children and beyond) to ensure coordination and holistic service delivery to targeted locations.

Other

· Ensure that programme strategies support and demonstrate good practice in child safeguarding.

· Participate actively in project and Save the Children’s meetings, planning and review activities, providing enhanced insight into WASH programming.

· Actively participate in key relevant internal meetings such as Programme Review Meetings, as required.

· Participate in any donor visit to project(s) within the country office portfolio, as required.

Qualifications

· Minimum of 5 years of relevant professional experience working on similar type of programming, especially on CLTS, WASH promotion at community level

· At least 5 years of professional management experience in public and private health programs

· Ability to combine technical leadership skills, communication skills and capacity to manage relationships with different stakeholders including County and National Government Staff.

· Able to demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills in collaborating with Health Staff at county level on issues related to implementation of WASH services at health facilities.

· Ability to manage projects, set priorities, and plans for the successful implementation of programs.

· Experience working with donor funding agencies and/or private sector foundations

· Excellent verbal, written communication and presentation skills.

· Computer literacy, particularly in the use of MS Office









Nutrition Service Delivery Officer – Migori and Kakamega

Team/Programme: Afya Halisi

Location: Migori And Kakamega (1 Per County)

Grade: Tbc

Contract Length: 1 Year With Possibility Of Extension

The Nutrition Service Delivery Officer (Nutrition SDO) takes responsibility of implementation of nutrition activities in Afya Halisi project. Afya Halisi is a USAID funded five year project which aims to deliver quality, integrated services in the areas of family planning (FP), reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in the focus counties of Kitui, Migori, Kakamega and Kisumu.

Reporting to the Senior Service Delivery Officer, the Nutrition SDO will provide nutrition technical guidance to the Afya Halisi. He/she will work closely with the sub county MOH and other project team members to improve the quality of nutrition services at health facilities and community levels. He/she will provide support and mentorship to MoH teams to implement high impact nutrition interventions.

In addition, the post holder will ensure that the project is successfully implemented in line with approved donor work plans, budget and Save the Children strategic objectives and ensure strong linkages and collaboration with nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive nutrition programs within and beyond this project.

Roles

Programme quality and capacity building

· Engage with MOH at County and Sub-county level to support quality implementation of nutrition activities in line with the Afya Halisi workplan.

· Provide technical expertise, coordination and supervision of nutrition activities and to ensure maximum integration of project activities across and within technical areas.

· Provide technical support in the design and implementation of key thematic areas in nutrition and not limited to: IMAM, MIYCN, BFHI, BFCI, in line with county priorities

· Roll-out the onsite mentorship and CMEs to improve the quality of nutrition services at facility level.

· Work with the county clinical mentorship team to provide on-site coaching and supervision of health care workers in nutrition.

· Work with the county and sub county HMTs to institute quality of care mechanisms.

· Work with the CHMT and SCHMT to disseminate and support the use of nutrition guidelines, protocols, job aids, reporting tools etc.

· Plan, organize and facilitate trainings in nutrition services.

· Work as a team member for implementation of project activities, including work planning, budgeting and accounting of finances, M&E and periodic reporting.

· Document achievements, lessons learnt, and best practices throughout the project implementation.

Monitoring and evaluation

· Provide support in the design, implementation and follow up of nutrition routine monitoring and supervision plan in liaison with the CHMTs; including joint monitoring plans and mentoring plans and ensure action points are followed and actioned.

· Ensure systems put in place to ensure nutrition information required to monitor progress and impact are implemented

· Ensure all Save the Children and external monthly/quarterly and donor monitoring requirements are complied with.

· Contribute to quarterly meetings to review progress of nutrition program against set targets

· Participate in the design of baseline, mid-term and end of project evaluations for the nutrition component in collaboration with other project staff

· Contribute to the documentation and dissemination of project findings and lessons learned through the production of high quality materials and their effective dissemination to key stakeholders.

· In coordination with MER team, maintain nutrition information data base with all the relevant project data readily available.

Advocacy, coordination and representation

· Regularly undertake liaison and advocacy with Government partners and officials in your County on project activities and related health/nutrition issues.

· To advocate with all partners at county (including communities) on improving access to quality nutrition care for vulnerable populations through multi-sectoral and interagency coordination

· Develop policy briefs and position papers as and when required related to the nutrition programme in coordination with county nutrition actors and disseminate these to relevant audiences including County decision makers.

· In liaison with the Advocacy Technical Specialist and other project partners, support the County to prioritize nutrition needs for the county to be funded by county governments and other actors and ensure these are provided for in relevant County plans strategies.

· Together with County/ sub county health management teams, and other nutrition stakeholders, ensure proper communication, coordination and harmonization of tools with the different stakeholders involved in food/nutrition programmes and activities.

· Within delegated authority represent SCI and maintain working relationship with relevant county government ministries/departments, UN agencies, International and local non-governmental health organizations with a mandate to promote the nutrition agenda

· Actively participate in and strengthen the county and sub county nutrition coordination mechanisms (both nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive) and strengthen links with NGOs and other nutrition actors.

· Actively participate in and strengthen monthly Nutrition Technical Forum meetings at the MoH and other Nutrition coordination platforms, including the SUN CSA meetings and facilitate linkages with the national coordination mechanisms

· Internally liaise and coordinate with other sector SDOs (within Save the Children and beyond) to ensure coordination and holistic service delivery to targeted locations.

Other

· Ensure that programme strategies support and demonstrate good practice in child safeguarding.

· Participate actively in project and Save the Children’s meetings, planning and review activities, providing enhanced insight into nutrition programming.

· Actively participate in key relevant internal meetings such as Programme Review Meetings, as required.

· Participate in any donor visit to project(s) within the country office portfolio, as required.

Qualifications

· Degree in Nutrition or Public Health. A master’s degree in Nutrition or Public Health will be an added advantage

· Must have at least 3 years’ experience supporting nutrition programs and experience in working with MOH

· Up-to-date knowledge and skills on nutrition, including IMAM, MIYCN, BFHI/BFCI, supportive supervision and quality improvement systems

· Excellent training, coaching and mentoring skills to a wide range of actors

· Good technical knowledge of policy and practice in the field nutrition

· A good understanding and experience working with county governments

· Experience of managing projects or programs

· Proven analytical and strategic planning and interpersonal skills.

· Computer literate in word processing and excel packages

· Experience in communicating in different cultural work environments & with a wide diversity of culture

· Diplomatic and negotiating skills

· Highly organized, detail oriented and able to work under pressure.

· Experience in liaison with a broad range of stakeholders, including international donors, UN agencies and INGOs, national authorities, national/local partner agencies and emergency-affected communities.

· Ability to adapt and flexibility to step into other roles within and beyond the project

· Knowledge of the area and region where the post is located









Child Survival Service Delivery Officer - Kakamega

TEAM/PROGRAMME: Afya Halisi

LOCATION: Kitui, Migori and Kakamega (1 per County)

GRADE: TBC

CONTRACT LENGTH: 1 year with possibility of extension

Child Safeguarding:

Level 3 – the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people

Role Purpose:

The Child Survival Service Delivery Officer (CS SDO) takes responsibility of implementation of child survival (child health and immunization) activities in Afya Halisi project.

Afya Halisi is a USAID funded five year project which aims to deliver quality, integrated services in the areas of family planning (FP), reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in the focus counties of Kitui, Migori, Kakamega and Kisumu.

Reporting to the Senior Service Delivery Officer, the Child Survival Service Delivery Officer will provide Child Survival technical guidance to the project.

While he/she must have strengths in child survival, he/she will work in close collaboration with the project team and sub county MoH to contribute to continuity across program implementation areas and service delivery with emphasis on integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health and Family Planning health services; supervision and quality improvement systems and training and orientation systems.

The post holder will ensure that the project is successfully implemented in line with approved donor work plans, budget and Save the Children strategic objectives.

Scope of Role:

Reports to: Senior Service Delivery Advisor, Afya Halisi

Indirect Report : Child Survival and Nutrition Technical Advisor, Afya Halisi

Country Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners. Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.

In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya. In Feb 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own.

Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir and we work through partners in many other parts of the country. In total, we employ around 250 staff and had an operating annual budget in 2016 of approximately US$17.5million.

Roles

Programme quality and capacity building

· Provide support for the implementation of child survival activities

· Ensure Quality Assurance and Quality Improvement measures in child survival

· Contribute to the capacity building of Afya Halisi, MoH staff and CHVs competences in child survival for quality service provision

· Support the dissemination and use of policies, tools and strategies to improve access to child survival interventions

· Review and analyze data for performance monitoring and utilize the data to take corrective actions

Monitoring and evaluation

· Provide support in the design, implementation and follow up of routine monitoring and supervision plan in liaison with the CHMTs; including joint monitoring plans and mentoring plans and ensure action points are followed and actioned.

· Ensure systems put in place to ensure child survival information required to monitor progress and impact are implemented

· Ensure all Save the Children and external monthly/quarterly and donor monitoring requirements are complied with.

· Contribute to quarterly meetings to review progress of community health program against set targets

· Participate in the design of baseline, mid-term and end of project evaluations for the child survival component in collaboration with other project staff

· Contribute to the documentation and dissemination of project findings and lessons learned through the production of high quality materials and their effective dissemination to key stakeholders.

· In coordination with MER team, maintain child survival information data base with all the relevant project data readily available.

Advocacy, coordination and representation

· Regularly undertake liaison and advocacy with Government partners and officials in your County on project activities and related child survival health issues.

· To advocate with all partners at county (including communities) on improving access to quality child survival for vulnerable populations through multi-sectoral and interagency coordination

· Develop policy briefs and position papers as and when required related to the child survival programme in coordination with county health actors and disseminate these to relevant audiences including County decision makers.

· In liaison with the Advocacy Technical Specialist and other project partners, support the County to prioritize child survival needs for the county to be funded by county governments and other actors and ensure these are provided for in relevant County plans strategies.

· Together with County/ sub county health management teams, and other health stakeholders, ensure proper communication, coordination and harmonization of tools with the different stakeholders involved in community health programmes and activities.

· Actively participate in and strengthen the county and sub county community health coordination mechanisms

· Internally liaise and coordinate with other sector SDOs (within Save the Children and beyond) to ensure coordination and holistic service delivery to targeted locations.

Other

· Ensure that programme strategies support and demonstrate good practice in child safeguarding.

· Participate actively in project and Save the Children’s meetings, planning and review activities, providing enhanced insight into community health programming.

· Actively participate in key relevant internal meetings such as Programme Review Meetings, as required.

· Participate in any donor visit to project(s) within the country office portfolio, as required.

Qualifications

· A registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing or Diploma in a related field (Nursing, Midwifery) with experience in RMNCAH.

· At least 5 years’ experience implementing community and facility child survival programs

· Experience implementing community strategy and KQMH.

· Up-to-date knowledge on child survival, including IMNCI, ETAT+, iCCM, SIAs, routine immunization, REC approach, supportive supervision and quality improvement systems.

· Experience capacity building health workers, community health assistants, community health volunteers

· Knowledge of the local county context strongly preferred.

Competent in development and implementation of work plans, monitoring and evaluation activities and reports

· Computer literacy, particularly in the use of MS Office

· Proficiency in both written and spoken English and Kiswahili.









Community Strengthening Service Delivery Officer - Kitui

Team/Programme: Afya Halisi

Location: Kitui, Migori And Kakamega (1 Per County)

Grade: Tbc

Contract Length: 1 Year With Possibility Of Extension

Child Safeguarding:

Level 3 – the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people

Role Purpose:

The Community Strengthening Service Delivery Officer (Community Strengthening SDO) takes responsibility of implementation of community health activities in Afya Halisi project. Afya Halisi is a USAID funded five year project which aims to deliver quality, integrated services in the areas of family planning (FP), reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in the focus counties of Kitui, Migori, Kakamega and Kisumu.

Reporting to the Senior Service Delivery Officer, the Community Strengthening Service Delivery Officer will work with MoH and communities to strengthen the community platform for demand creation and provision of quality RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH services. He/she will work closely with the County MOH and the project teams to strengthen community facility linkages.

The post holder will also be responsible for capacity building of community health assistants, committees and volunteers. He/she will ensure that the project is successfully implemented in line with approved donor work plans, budget and Save the Children strategic objectives.

Scope Of Role:

Reports to: Senior Service Delivery Advisor, Afya Halisi

Indirect Report : Community Strengthening Technical Advisor, Afya Halisi

Country Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners. Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.

In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.

In Feb 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own. Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir and we work through partners in many other parts of the country. In total, we employ around 250 staff and had an operating annual budget in 2016 of approximately US$17.5million.

Roles

Programme quality and capacity building

· Provide technical support for the implementation of the community mobilisation and participation aspect of Afya Halisi, including training, materials adaptation and monitoring of outcomes.

· Work with the project team for the development, management and facilitation of the Afya Halisi community engagement strategy, plan of action and activities for strategic communication and promotion for social and behavioural change in support of the project delivery.

· Promote and influence behaviour development/change at community/individual/household levels, social mobilisation of civil society organisations and increased community participation in development programmes.

· Propose viable recommendations/cost-effective solutions on community development strategies, approach, plans, methods and procedures in the areas of participatory engagement, social mobilisation and behaviour change and on appropriate materials and media to reach target audiences.

· Support the identification and training of community mobilisation and participation core teams and facilitators from the community.

· Provide support and assistance in the development, pre-testing and production of culturally relevant communication materials to ensure effective and efficient programme delivery including facilitating behavioural change where necessary.

· Work within the consortium in the development of social, behaviour change communication (SBCC) strategies and approaches related to interpersonal, small group, community mobilization and mass media interventions and translate these into action to improve demand for RMNCH/ nutrition and WASH and adoption of healthy behaviours

· Plan, organize and facilitate trainings in community health services.

· Work as a team member for implementation of project activities, including work planning, budgeting and accounting of finances, M&E and periodic reporting.

· Document achievements, lessons learnt, and best practices throughout the project implementation.

Monitoring and evaluation

· Provide support in the design, implementation and follow up of routine monitoring and supervision plan in liaison with the CHMTs; including joint monitoring plans and mentoring plans and ensure action points are followed and actioned.

· Ensure systems put in place to ensure community health information required to monitor progress and impact are implemented

· Ensure all Save the Children and external monthly/quarterly and donor monitoring requirements are complied with.

· Contribute to quarterly meetings to review progress of community health program against set targets

· Participate in the design of baseline, mid-term and end of project evaluations for the community health component in collaboration with other project staff

· Contribute to the documentation and dissemination of project findings and lessons learned through the production of high quality materials and their effective dissemination to key stakeholders.

· In coordination with MER team, maintain community health information data base with all the relevant project data readily available.

Advocacy, coordination and representation

· Regularly undertake liaison and advocacy with Government partners and officials in your County on project activities and related health/community health issues.

· To advocate with all partners at county (including communities) on improving access to quality community health care for vulnerable populations through multi-sectoral and interagency coordination

· Develop policy briefs and position papers as and when required related to the community health programme in coordination with county community health actors and disseminate these to relevant audiences including County decision makers.

· In liaison with the Advocacy Technical Specialist and other project partners, support the County to prioritize community health needs for the county to be funded by county governments and other actors and ensure these are provided for in relevant County plans strategies.

· Together with County/ sub county health management teams, and other community health stakeholders, ensure proper communication, coordination and harmonization of tools with the different stakeholders involved in community health programmes and activities.

· Actively participate in and strengthen the county and sub county community health coordination mechanisms

· Internally liaise and coordinate with other sector SDOs (within Save the Children and beyond) to ensure coordination and holistic service delivery to targeted locations.

Other

· Ensure that programme strategies support and demonstrate good practice in child safeguarding.

· Participate actively in project and Save the Children’s meetings, planning and review activities, providing enhanced insight into community health programming.

· Actively participate in key relevant internal meetings such as Programme Review Meetings, as required.

· Participate in any donor visit to project(s) within the country office portfolio, as required.

Qualifications

· Diploma or degree in the social/ behavioural sciences, (Sociology, Anthropology, Psychology, Health Education) with emphasis on strategic communication planning for behaviour development, social mobilization, participatory communication, and research.

· Minimum three years of relevant professional work experience in the development, planning and management of social development programs with practical experience in the adaptation and application of communication planning processes to specific programs.

· Experience in community mobilisation within the development context. Experience working with the Kenya Community Health Strategy and KQMH is an added advantage

· Demonstrable commitment to health and development and to the right of the poorest to quality health and health services, with strong experience of health programming and advocacy activities

· Demonstrated experience of developing effective working relationships with senior stakeholders from government agencies, international organisations, donors, NGO, academics and opinion-leaders, including successful advocacy and influencing.

· Demonstrated effectiveness in behaviour change communication.

· Successful use of media and other communication strategies for social development.

· Proven experience in advocacy.

· Strong expertise and understanding of key issues in the field of health, such as health financing, health system strengthening, the right to health and health service delivery.

· Excellent communication skills, including fluency in written and spoken English and strong inter-personal and advisory skills

· Experience capacity building community health Assistants, Community health volunteers

· Experience strengthening community based health information system (CBHIS)

· Knowledge of the local county context strongly preferred.





Community Strengthening Service Delivery Officer – Kitui, Migori and Kakamega

Team/Programme: Afya Halisi

Location: Kitui, Migori And Kakamega (1 Per County)

Grade: Tbc

Contract Length: 1 Year With Possibility Of Extension

Child Safeguarding:

Level 3 – the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people

Role Purpose:

The Community Strengthening Service Delivery Officer (Community Strengthening SDO) takes responsibility of implementation of community health activities in Afya Halisi project. Afya Halisi is a USAID funded five year project which aims to deliver quality, integrated services in the areas of family planning (FP), reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in the focus counties of Kitui, Migori, Kakamega and Kisumu.

Reporting to the Senior Service Delivery Officer, the Community Strengthening Service Delivery Officer will work with MoH and communities to strengthen the community platform for demand creation and provision of quality RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH services. He/she will work closely with the County MOH and the project teams to strengthen community facility linkages.

The post holder will also be responsible for capacity building of community health assistants, committees and volunteers. He/she will ensure that the project is successfully implemented in line with approved donor work plans, budget and Save the Children strategic objectives.

Scope of Role:

Reports to: Senior Service Delivery Advisor, Afya Halisi

Indirect Report : Community Strengthening Technical Advisor, Afya Halisi

Country Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners. Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.

In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.

In Feb 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own. Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir and we work through partners in many other parts of the country.

In total, we employ around 250 staff and had an operating annual budget in 2016 of approximately US$17.5million.

Roles

Programme quality and capacity building

· Provide technical support for the implementation of the community mobilisation and participation aspect of Afya Halisi, including training, materials adaptation and monitoring of outcomes.

· Work with the project team for the development, management and facilitation of the Afya Halisi community engagement strategy, plan of action and activities for strategic communication and promotion for social and behavioural change in support of the project delivery.

· Promote and influence behaviour development/change at community/individual/household levels, social mobilisation of civil society organisations and increased community participation in development programmes.

· Propose viable recommendations/cost-effective solutions on community development strategies, approach, plans, methods and procedures in the areas of participatory engagement, social mobilisation and behaviour change and on appropriate materials and media to reach target audiences.

· Support the identification and training of community mobilisation and participation core teams and facilitators from the community.

· Provide support and assistance in the development, pre-testing and production of culturally relevant communication materials to ensure effective and efficient programme delivery including facilitating behavioural change where necessary.

· Work within the consortium in the development of social, behaviour change communication (SBCC) strategies and approaches related to interpersonal, small group, community mobilization and mass media interventions and translate these into action to improve demand for RMNCH/ nutrition and WASH and adoption of healthy behaviours

· Plan, organize and facilitate trainings in community health services.

· Work as a team member for implementation of project activities, including work planning, budgeting and accounting of finances, M&E and periodic reporting.

· Document achievements, lessons learnt, and best practices throughout the project implementation.

Monitoring and evaluation

· Provide support in the design, implementation and follow up of routine monitoring and supervision plan in liaison with the CHMTs; including joint monitoring plans and mentoring plans and ensure action points are followed and actioned.

· Ensure systems put in place to ensure community health information required to monitor progress and impact are implemented

· Ensure all Save the Children and external monthly/quarterly and donor monitoring requirements are complied with.

· Contribute to quarterly meetings to review progress of community health program against set targets

· Participate in the design of baseline, mid-term and end of project evaluations for the community health component in collaboration with other project staff

· Contribute to the documentation and dissemination of project findings and lessons learned through the production of high quality materials and their effective dissemination to key stakeholders.

· In coordination with MER team, maintain community health information data base with all the relevant project data readily available.

Advocacy, coordination and representation

· Regularly undertake liaison and advocacy with Government partners and officials in your County on project activities and related health/community health issues.

· To advocate with all partners at county (including communities) on improving access to quality community health care for vulnerable populations through multi-sectoral and interagency coordination

· Develop policy briefs and position papers as and when required related to the community health programme in coordination with county community health actors and disseminate these to relevant audiences including County decision makers.

· In liaison with the Advocacy Technical Specialist and other project partners, support the County to prioritize community health needs for the county to be funded by county governments and other actors and ensure these are provided for in relevant County plans strategies.

· Together with County/ sub county health management teams, and other community health stakeholders, ensure proper communication, coordination and harmonization of tools with the different stakeholders involved in community health programmes and activities.

· Actively participate in and strengthen the county and sub county community health coordination mechanisms

· Internally liaise and coordinate with other sector SDOs (within Save the Children and beyond) to ensure coordination and holistic service delivery to targeted locations.

Other

· Ensure that programme strategies support and demonstrate good practice in child safeguarding.

· Participate actively in project and Save the Children’s meetings, planning and review activities, providing enhanced insight into community health programming.

· Actively participate in key relevant internal meetings such as Programme Review Meetings, as required.

· Participate in any donor visit to project(s) within the country office portfolio, as required.

Qualifications

· Diploma or degree in the social/ behavioural sciences, (Sociology, Anthropology, Psychology, Health Education) with emphasis on strategic communication planning for behaviour development, social mobilization, participatory communication, and research.

· Minimum three years of relevant professional work experience in the development, planning and management of social development programs with practical experience in the adaptation and application of communication planning processes to specific programs.

· Experience in community mobilisation within the development context. Experience working with the Kenya Community Health Strategy and KQMH is an added advantage

· Demonstrable commitment to health and development and to the right of the poorest to quality health and health services, with strong experience of health programming and advocacy activities

· Demonstrated experience of developing effective working relationships with senior stakeholders from government agencies, international organisations, donors, NGO, academics and opinion-leaders, including successful advocacy and influencing.

· Demonstrated effectiveness in behaviour change communication.

· Successful use of media and other communication strategies for social development.

· Proven experience in advocacy.

· Strong expertise and understanding of key issues in the field of health, such as health financing, health system strengthening, the right to health and health service delivery.

· Excellent communication skills, including fluency in written and spoken English and strong inter-personal and advisory skills

· Experience capacity building community health Assistants, Community health volunteers

· Experience strengthening community based health information system (CBHIS)

· Knowledge of the local county context strongly preferred.









Community Strengthening Technical Advisor - Migori

Team/Programme: Afya Halisi Project

Location: Migori

Grade: Tbc (Competitive Package)

Contract Length: 1 Year With Possibility Of Extension

Child safeguarding:

Level 3: the responsibilities of the post will require that the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people.

Role Purpose:

The Community Strenghtening Technical Advisor takes overall responsibility of community health services in Afya Halisi project. Afya Halisi is a USAID funded five year project which aims to deliver quality, integrated services in the areas of family planning (FP), reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in the focus counties of Kitui, Migori, Kakamega and Kisumu.

The Community Strengthening TA will provide technical oversight to the community program with the aim of strengthening of the community platform for demand creation, health promotion and delivery of quality RMNCAH, Nutrition and WASH community services.

With her/his duty station in Migori County, the community strengthening TA will provide technical support and leadership to service delivery teams in the 4 Afya Halisi counties and from time to time as may become necessary, provide technical support to MOH.

In collaboration with project team and partners, the position will support the design and implementation of evidence based high impact interventions.

He/she will be responsible for preparation of annual work plans, capacity building of project and MoH staff, quality implementation of interventions and effective coordination of the program with collaborating partners. He/she will work with other project staff and field teams to support area level advocacy for community health services.

Scope of Role:

Reports to: Afya Halisi Deputy Chief of Party

Indirect Report : Senior Child Survival Technical Advisor

Staff reporting to this post:

Direct: Community Strenghtening Service Delivery Officers

Country Dimensions:

Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners. Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.

In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya. In Feb 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own.

Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir and we work through partners in many other parts of the country. In total, we employ around 250 staff and had an operating annual budget in 2016 of approximately US$17.5million.

Roles

Technical assistance and capacity building

· Provide technical support for the implementation of the community mobilisation and participation aspect of Afya Halisi, including training, materials adaptation and monitoring of outcomes.

· Work with the project team for the development, management and facilitation of the Afya

· Halisi community engagement strategy, plan of action and activities for strategic communication and promotion for social and behavioural change in support of the project delivery.

· Promote and influence behaviour development/change at community/individual/household levels, social mobilisation of civil society organisations and increased community participation in development programmes.

· Propose viable recommendations/cost-effective solutions on community development strategies, approach, plans, methods and procedures in the areas of participatory engagement, social mobilisation and behaviour change and on appropriate materials and media to reach target audiences.

· Support the field officers in identification and training of community mobilisation and participation core teams and facilitators from the community.

· Provide support and assistance in the development, pre-testing and production of culturally relevant communication materials to ensure effective and efficient programme delivery including facilitating behavioural change where necessary.

· Work within the consortium in the development of social, behaviour change communication (SBCC) strategies and approaches related to interpersonal, small group, community mobilization and mass media interventions and translate these into action to improve demand for RMNCH/ nutritona and WASH and adoption of healthy behaviours

Partnerships for social mobilisation

· Develop partnerships with religious groups, women’s groups, traditional birth attendants, health care providers, community health committees and other organised groups in the community to orient them on the programme goals and to solicit their involvement in the implementation of the programme

· Develop close collaboration with various professional groups and non-governmental organisations implementing the community health strategy to facilitate cross organisational learning.

· Provide effective coordination and technical support to county government counterparts and other partners in community development and communication for social change

Representation and advocacy

· Represent Afya Halisi in relevant internal and external fora including donor meetings (as appropriate)

· Represent Save the Children in relevant internal and external fora including donor meetings (as appropriate)

· Work closely with the Head of Health and Nutrition, Head of Advocacy and Campaigns, PDQ and operations teams to develop policy research and advocacy strategy in community health in line with the Country Strategic Plan and global strategy of Save the Children

· Work with consortium members to further Save the Children’s mission for children

People management, mentoring and development

· To have overall management responsibility for the community strengthening service delivery officers. Lead and motivate the team to ensure effective project implementation.

· Manage the community strengthening service delivery officers; define expectations, provide leadership and support as needed, and evaluate direct reports regularly

· Ensure the recruitment, training, and promotion of staff as appropriate; ensure availability of and support appropriate professional development opportunities for staff in Afya Halisi

· Incorporate staff development strategies and Performance Management Systems into team building process.

Assessment, monitoring, evaluation and documentation

· Facilitate the annual work planning process in close collaboration with USAID Kenya, MOH and County health teams and the project staff

· Ensure technical and administrative compliance with donor requirements

· Prepare narrative and financial reports for donor(s) and Save the Children as required, ensuring these are of a high quality and submitted for review in a timely manner. This will involve compilation of information from a range of project staff and MoH partners

· Monitor program outputs and results and work closely with the Monitoring, Evaluation and

· Research team to ensure that results are documented and reported accurately and in a timely manner

· Work closely with the Monitoring, Evaluation and Research team and take a lead in ensuring that all child survival and nutrition components have robust monitoring plans, baselines, reviews and evaluations in line with the project design and donor guidelines

· Facilitate appropriate dissemination of research findings and good practices documentations in the project internally and externally to donors, governments, consortium partners and other key actors strategic for immediate and sustainable development of children in Kenya

Knowledge management

· Serve as a technical knowledge, skills and experience hub for the sector in Afya Halisi in documenting and sharing best practices and innovations for replication and advocacy together with quality programme team.

· Work with technical resources among Save the Children members to facilitate sharing and learning in child survival and nutrition good practices and leverage their support for strengthening child survival and nutrition related studies, assessments, innovations, advocacy and capacity building in favour of children in Kenya

Behaviours (Values in Practice)

Accountability:

· holds self-accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modelling Save the Children values

· holds the team and partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities – giving them the

· freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the necessary development to

· improve performance and applying appropriate consequences when results are not achieved.

Ambition:

· sets ambitious and challenging goals for themselves and their team, takes responsibility for

· their own personal development and encourages their team to do the same

· widely shares their personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others

· future orientated, thinks strategically and on a global scale.

Collaboration:

· builds and maintains effective relationships, with their team, colleagues, Members and

· external partners and supporters

· values diversity, sees it as a source of competitive strength

· approachable, good listener, easy to talk to.

Creativity:

· develops and encourages new and innovative solutions

· willing to take disciplined risks.

Integrity:

· honest, encourages openness and transparency; demonstrates highest levels of integrity

Qualifications

· Advanced university degree in the social/behavioural sciences, (Sociology, Anthropology, Psychology, Health Education) with emphasis on strategic communication planning for behaviour development, social mobilization, participatory communication, and research.

· Minimum five years of relevant professional work experience in the development, planning and management of social development programmes with practical experience in the adaptation and application of communication planning processes to specific programmes.

· Experience in community mobilisation and child participation within the development context. Experience working with the Kenya Community Health Strategy and KQMH is an added advantage

· Demonstrable commitment to health and development and to the right of the poorest to quality health and health services, with strong experience of health programming and advocacy activities

· Demonstrated experience of developing effective working relationships with senior stakeholders from government agencies, international organisations, donors, NGO, academics and opinion-leaders, including successful advocacy and influencing.

· Demonstrated effectiveness in behaviour change communication.

· Successful use of media and other communication strategies for social development.

· Proven experience in advocacy.

· Strong expertise and understanding of key issues in the field of health, such as health financing, health system strengthening, the right to health and health service delivery.

· Excellent communication skills, including fluency in written and spoken English and strong inter-personal and advisory skills

· Experience capacity building community health Assistants, Community health volunteers

· Experience strengthening community based health information system (CBHIS)

· Knowledge of the local county context strongly preferred.

How to Apply

Please apply in English saving your CV and covering letter as a single document, including your salary expectations for this role. To see a full a job description, please visit our website at www.savethechildren.net/jobs

We need to keep children safe so our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of children from abuse. Employment is subject to our Child protection standards including background checks and adherence to our Child Safeguarding Policy.

Save the Children is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to employ and assign the best qualified talent.







