NGO Jobs in Kenya – PrIMA (14 Vacancies)

4 Posts - To be located in Homabay / Siaya County
Job Purpose: The study nurse will be responsible for recruiting and enrolling participants into the study in the selected facilities in Homabay and Siaya Counties.
He/she will directly report to the assistant study coordinator.
Responsibilities and Requirements
· Counselling the study participant on pre-exposure prophylaxis
· Identifying the study participants to be enrolled in the study
· Collect data per approved Standard Operating Procedures and input into Android tablet system
· Conduct rapid HIV testing for study participants
· Counsel women on oral HIV testing, and provide instructions for oral HIV testing
· Counsel women on partner HIV testing, with oral HIV test kit or refer partners to clinic
· Counsel women on HIV and prevention of mother-to-child HIV transmission
· Submit twice-weekly summaries of recruitment and enrollment into the study to the study coordinator
· Participate in twice-weekly phone call with PI and rest of study staff
Qualifications, Experience, and Skills Required
· Must be registered by the Nursing Council of Kenya
· Must have a Diploma in Kenya Registered Nursing/Midwifery (KRN/M) or Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing(KRCHN)
· At least one year experience post-internship
· Excellent computer skills
· Past research experience is an added advantage
· Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate to the study participants well and with PI via email and Skype
· Excellent skills with mobile technology
· Language skills: fluency in English, Kiswahili, and MUST be fluent in Luo
· Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff at the site
How to Apply
CLICK HERE to complete our online application form
Applications must include the following:
· Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and e-mail contacts
· Relevant certificates and testimonials.
· Practicing license
If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to the emailprimastudynurse@gmail.com
PrIMA Study
Position: Retention Officer
10 Posts - To be located in Homabay / Siaya County
Job Purpose: The retention Officer will be responsible for assisting the study nurses with recruiting and enrolling participants into the study in the selected facilities in Homabay and Siaya Counties.
He/she will directly report to the assistant study coordinator
Specific Tasks and Responsibilities
· Work closely with the nurses to ensure a seamless and coordinated running of the study.
· Contacting each study participant enrolled
· Ensuring that the study participants receive adequate intervention and are compliant to the study procedures
· Provide an effective personalized and individual support service to the study participants.
· Prepare daily clinic summaries of women screened and recruited into the study
· Defaulter tracing
· Contribute to Pre-exposure prophylaxis awareness in the facilities
Essential requirements:
· Diploma in Social Work from a recognized institution
· Fluent in English, Kiswahili and MUST be fluent Dholuo Must be conversant with the study area
· Excellent computer skills
· Additional certificates in Human Subjects Protection is an added advantage.
How to Apply
CLICK HERE to complete our online application form and
Applications must include the following:
· Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and e-mail contacts
· Attach relevant certificates and testimonials
If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to theemailprimaretention@gmail.com