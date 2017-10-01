NGO Jobs in Kenya – PrIMA (14 Vacancies)

PrIMA Study



Position: Study Nurse





4 Posts - To be located in Homabay / Siaya County



Job Purpose: The study nurse will be responsible for recruiting and enrolling participants into the study in the selected facilities in Homabay and Siaya Counties.





He/she will directly report to the assistant study coordinator.



Responsibilities and Requirements

· Counselling the study participant on pre-exposure prophylaxis

· Identifying the study participants to be enrolled in the study

· Collect data per approved Standard Operating Procedures and input into Android tablet system

· Conduct rapid HIV testing for study participants

· Counsel women on oral HIV testing, and provide instructions for oral HIV testing

· Counsel women on partner HIV testing, with oral HIV test kit or refer partners to clinic

· Counsel women on HIV and prevention of mother-to-child HIV transmission

· Submit twice-weekly summaries of recruitment and enrollment into the study to the study coordinator

· Participate in twice-weekly phone call with PI and rest of study staff

Qualifications, Experience, and Skills Required

· Must be registered by the Nursing Council of Kenya

· Must have a Diploma in Kenya Registered Nursing/Midwifery (KRN/M) or Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing(KRCHN)

· At least one year experience post-internship

· Excellent computer skills

· Past research experience is an added advantage

· Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate to the study participants well and with PI via email and Skype

· Excellent skills with mobile technology

· Language skills: fluency in English, Kiswahili, and MUST be fluent in Luo

· Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff at the site

How to Apply



CLICK HERE to complete our online application form





Applications must include the following:

· Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and e-mail contacts

· Relevant certificates and testimonials.

· Practicing license

If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to the emailprimastudynurse@gmail.com









PrIMA Study





Position: Retention Officer





10 Posts - To be located in Homabay / Siaya County





Job Purpose: The retention Officer will be responsible for assisting the study nurses with recruiting and enrolling participants into the study in the selected facilities in Homabay and Siaya Counties.





He/she will directly report to the assistant study coordinator



Specific Tasks and Responsibilities

· Work closely with the nurses to ensure a seamless and coordinated running of the study.

· Contacting each study participant enrolled

· Ensuring that the study participants receive adequate intervention and are compliant to the study procedures

· Provide an effective personalized and individual support service to the study participants.

· Prepare daily clinic summaries of women screened and recruited into the study

· Defaulter tracing

· Contribute to Pre-exposure prophylaxis awareness in the facilities

Essential requirements:

· Diploma in Social Work from a recognized institution

· Fluent in English, Kiswahili and MUST be fluent Dholuo Must be conversant with the study area

· Excellent computer skills

· Additional certificates in Human Subjects Protection is an added advantage.

How to Apply



to complete our online application form and



Applications must include the following:

· Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and e-mail contacts

· Attach relevant certificates and testimonials