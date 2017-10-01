NGO Jobs in Kenya – PrIMA (14 Vacancies)

PrIMA Study

Position: Study Nurse 

4 Posts - To be located in Homabay / Siaya County

Job Purpose: The study nurse will be responsible for recruiting and enrolling participants into the study in the selected facilities in Homabay and Siaya Counties. 

He/she will directly report to the assistant study coordinator.

Responsibilities and Requirements
·                     Counselling the study participant on pre-exposure prophylaxis
·                     Identifying the study participants to be enrolled in the study
·                     Collect data per approved Standard Operating Procedures and input into Android tablet system
·                     Conduct rapid HIV testing for study participants
·                     Counsel women on oral HIV testing, and provide instructions for oral HIV testing
·                     Counsel women on partner HIV testing, with oral HIV test kit or refer partners to clinic
·                     Counsel women on HIV and prevention of mother-to-child HIV transmission
·                     Submit twice-weekly summaries of recruitment and enrollment into the study to the study coordinator
·                     Participate in twice-weekly phone call with PI and rest of study staff
Qualifications, Experience, and Skills Required
·                     Must be registered by the Nursing Council of Kenya
·                     Must have a Diploma in Kenya Registered Nursing/Midwifery (KRN/M) or Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing(KRCHN)
·                     At least one year experience post-internship
·                     Excellent computer skills
·                     Past research experience is an added advantage
·                     Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate to the study participants well and with PI via email and Skype
·                     Excellent skills with mobile technology
·                     Language skills: fluency in English, Kiswahili, and  MUST  be fluent in Luo
·                     Team player with ability to work closely with other study staff at the site
How to Apply

CLICK HERE to complete our online application form

Applications must include the following:
·                     Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and e-mail contacts
·                     Relevant certificates and testimonials.
·                     Practicing license
If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to the emailprimastudynurse@gmail.com


PrIMA Study

Position: Retention Officer

10 Posts - To be located in Homabay / Siaya County

Job Purpose: The retention Officer will be responsible for assisting the study nurses with recruiting and enrolling participants into the study in the selected facilities in Homabay and Siaya Counties. 

He/she will directly report to the assistant study coordinator

Specific Tasks and Responsibilities
·                     Work closely with the nurses to ensure a seamless and coordinated running of the study.
·                     Contacting each study participant enrolled
·                     Ensuring that the study participants receive adequate intervention and are compliant to the study procedures
·                     Provide an effective personalized and individual support service to the study participants.
·                     Prepare daily clinic summaries of women screened and recruited into the study
·                     Defaulter tracing
·                     Contribute to Pre-exposure prophylaxis awareness in the facilities
Essential requirements:
·                     Diploma in Social Work from a recognized institution
·                     Fluent in English, Kiswahili and MUST be fluent Dholuo Must be conversant with the study area
·                     Excellent computer skills
·                     Additional certificates in Human Subjects Protection is an added advantage.
How to Apply

CLICK HERE to complete our online application form and

Applications must include the following:
·                     Complete CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and e-mail contacts
·                     Attach relevant certificates and testimonials
If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to theemailprimaretention@gmail.com

   

