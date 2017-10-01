NGO Jobs in Kenya - Plan International

Plan International Kenya Vacancies



About Plan International: Plan International is an independent global child rights organization committed to supporting vulnerable and marginalized children and their communities to be free from poverty.





By actively connecting committed people with powerful ideas, we work together to make positive, deep-rooted and lasting changes in children and young people’s lives.





We place a specific focus on girls and women, who are most often left behind.





For over 80 years, we have supported girls and boys and their communities around the world to gain the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to claim their rights, free themselves from poverty and live positive fulfilling lives.





Plan International has been operating in Kenya since 1982 and to-date continues to work in 19 counties: Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Siaya, Bungoma, Busia, Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Vihiga, Kakamega, Lamu, Kisii, Migori, Homabay, Kisumu and Marsabit.





1. Program Director - Strategy, Quality and Development

(Nairobi)

1 Position





This position leads the Program Department at the Country Office in its role to define and pursue a strategic direction and continuous quality development and innovation for Plan International’s programs in Kenya, including leading the advocacy and influencing work at the national level.





As a member of the Country Leadership Team (CLT), s/he will be responsible for driving the strategic plan (SP), the rights-based approach and theory of change for the country programs.





A key aspect of the role is to ensure capacity development of team leaders and technical specialists in order to build a strong PSQD department, and to support and promote progressive program implementation in the field, in close cooperation with the Area Offices and Program Units.





S/he will lead the development of external relationships and contribute to the submission of high quality proposals to donors and interested parties.





The role requires a dedicated, experienced and highly motivated program generalist who can operate in a complex and competitive environment.





2. Project Officer – Girls’ Advocacy Alliance Project

(Kisumu)

1 Position





The Girls Advocacy Alliance project seeks to address gender based violence, economic empowerment and education for young girls and women.





Overall the project seeks to empower girls and young women to enjoy their rights to protection from GBV and to actively engage in economic activities at different levels and sectors.





Reporting to the Project Manager, the incumbent is responsible for the development and execution of the project activities as per the approved activity plan, and for contribution to designing, implementing, monitoring and reporting on the progress of the project activities.





3. Project Officer - Safer Cities for Girls Project

(Nairobi)

1 Position





The incumbent is responsible for the conceptualization, development and execution of the project activities as per the approved activity.





The responsibilities also include the design, implementation, monitoring and reporting on the progress of the project activities in line with the detailed implementation plan related to the project.





As part of the execution of their roles, s/he will be required to hold periodic meetings with relevant project stakeholders and s/he is the main community mobilizer and the day-to-day face in the field for Plan.





Application Procedure





Plan International is a development organization uniting people to advance the rights of all children.





Accordingly, we are an equal opportunity employer and employment is subject to our child protection standards including appropriate background checks and adherence to our Child Protection Policy.





Female candidates are highly encouraged to apply.





To access the full job description and make an online application follow this link





The closing date of applications is 17th November 2017.





We regret that only short listed candidates will be contacted.





Disclaimer: Plan International Kenya does not require applicants to pay any fee at whatever stage of the recruitment and selection process. We therefore advise the general public to exercise due diligence when applying for employment.



