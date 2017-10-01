NGO Jobs in Kenya - KEMRI (2 Assistant Researchers)

Assistant Research

(Research Assistant-Qualitative Interviewer) M/R 9 (2 Positions)

Ref: KEMRI/HWISE-K Vac/RA/1/2017

Background of the HWISE-K Project:

Kenya Medical Research Institute, Northwestern University, Evanston, will be implementing a research study in Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori Counties in Kenya. The study is called “HWISE-K” and is nested within the ongoing “Shamba Maisha” studies.

This work will be contributing to a global initiative to develop a novel tool for cross cultural assessment of household water insecurity. We are looking for two research assistants with relevant training and experience in qualitative data collection to be employed for the project activities. The requirements are as listed below:

Location: Kisumu, Migori or Homa Bay Counties

Reports to: Project Anthropologist

Duration: 1 Year – contract renewable

Roles

They will be involved in conducting in depth interviews, facilitate focus group discussions, as well transcription and translation of the interviews. Details of the duties are as outlined below:

· Conduct informed consent procedures and ensure process is conducted ethically and is properly recorded according to research protocol.

· Conduct in-depth interviews while minimizing bias.

· Facilitate focus groups with study participants.

· Ensure interviews and focus groups are conducted in safe and confidential manner.

· Record interviews and focus groups using digital recording devices provided by research project.

· Write brief reports and expand notes following each interview/focus group.

· Transcribe and translate interviews into English, as needed

Requirements

· Degree holder in Anthropology, Public Health, or Sociology

· Experience in qualitative interviewing and/or focus group moderation is required

· Excellent communication skills in English, Swahili and Dholuo is required

· Ability to travel within Migori, Kisumu, and Homa Bay counties

· Computer software skills (MS word, excel, power Point) is required

· Must have Certificate of good conduct

· Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance

· Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB

· Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate

Additional Desirable Skills and Abilities

· Flexibility to work in different settings, travel to the field, and work to high standard in multiple settings.

· Ability to reflect on own work, and support self and team members in adhering to work systems and defined work practices.

· Attention to detail

· Ability to ride motor bike is an added advantage.

· Keen and ability to work well within a team and independently with minimal supervision and develop on the job

· Excellent organizational skills and ability to determine priorities and meet multiple deadlines

Terms of Employment

One (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service. The first 3 months is a probation period.

Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply



Must enter data required in the link below: All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirementsMust enter data required in the link below: https://goo.gl/forms/tPsKpS7CIk4GLsVH3

AND ALSO:

The following documents should be sent to the e mail listed below:

Duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy and reference number, CV with names ofat least two referees and scanned copies of academic certificates

To the Principal Investigator

HWISE-K Project

Email: Hwisekenya@gmail.com

APPLICATION DEADLINE: November 6th 2017

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer commited to diversity; persons with Disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to Apply. Kemri does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process

Including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a Fee, report such request immediately. Only those shortlisted will be contacted