NGO Jobs in Kenya – ICAP

Logistics Clerk

Working under the overall guidance of the Chief Operations Officer, the Logistics Clerk will assist their supervisor in collating information in all aspects of KENPHIA Survey from fleet logistics operations and procurement.

Responsibilities:

· Facilitate and assist in expediting communication and assigned tasks between ICAP Kenya, Regional and New York procurement teams, Logistics service providers, ICAP Fleet Team and the project Technical team to minimize delays

· Coordinates local /international inbound & outbound shipments, and liaising with the Central Warehouse,

· Local and International Procurement teams

· Oversee material tracking system to make sure that it remains up to date and end users receive real time material status information and reports as needed

· Monitor delivery schedules and coordinate with Warehouse, Procurement teams and clearing agents to ensure on-time delivery

· Facilitate the administrative process of import/export documentation, meeting customs as well as other relevant regulatory body requirements (e.g. KRA, KMLTTB, PPB, KEBS etc)

· Organize documentation for import/export of equipment and Supplies via all modes of transport Sea/Air /Overland transport to various project sites

· Pre-Alert all project sites (Central warehouse and Satellite Laboratories) of all incoming and outgoing equipment and supplies and provide relevant documentation and online tracking

Qualifications

· Must be a university graduate

· Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role working in a high-volume in logistics, warehousing or shipping company

· Must have a good knowledge of logistics and customs regulations in Kenya





Communications Officer

Reporting to the KENPHIA Project Director, the Technical Communications Officer will be responsible for preparing accurate project reports, standard operating procedures, training manuals and developing the communications strategy for the project alongside the Ministry of Health.

Responsibilities:

· Work closely with technical staff from ICAP and project stakeholders including the Ministry of Health to develop promotional information and communication material that will explain complex information in a clear and concise manner to key audiences in English and Kiswahili

· Coordinate and ensure implementation of project and survey communication strategy, including communications at national, county and community levels

· Lead an effective media engagement strategy through working with stakeholders to develop, write, lay out, produce and distribute a range of key communications materials, including but not limited to: briefs to policy makers and national and community leaders, press-releases, feature articles, opinion pieces, brochures for participant recruitment, radio spots, banners, posters, and project teams branded dressing

· Organize and coordinate project events as required including workshops, trainings, sensitization and dissemination events

· Perform other duties, as assigned

Qualifications

· A degree in mass communication including media and photography with experience in technical writing within the life sciences.

· Experience working as a journalist for a major media house or newspaper for at least 3 years strongly preferred. Experience in HIV or health related work would be a bonus.

· Excellent writing and communication skills English and Kiswahili

· Computer proficiency including web ‐ based applications, flair for working with visual materials; a powerful creative eye; audio visual presentation design skills are desirable.

· Keen understanding of traditional media, social media and use of new technologies for communication.

· Strong analytical and organizational skills.





Laboratory Coordinator

Reporting to the KENPHIA Senior Laboratory Advisor, the Satellite Laboratory Coordinator will be responsible for overseeing the satellite laboratory operations of the KENPHIA survey.

The Satellite Laboratory Coordinator will also work closely with Regional Coordinators, Field and satellite lab team leaders to ensure that laboratory samples are correctly collected, processed, and transported and that results are returned in a timely manner.

Responsibilities:

· Coordinate the setting up and closure of new satellite laboratories

· Provide oversight for all satellite laboratory activities and ensure adherence to standard operating procedures on the below key satellite laboratory activities

· Processing of plasma and dried blood spots

· Labeling, packaging and data capture of all the sample aliquots into the electronic lab data management system (LDMS)

· Conducting of Geenius HIV and other point of care assays are performed in time and results availed in time for return to participants;

· Temporary storage of plasma and DBS specimens in freezers and documentation of samples in LDMS

· Coordinate shipment of samples from Satellite laboratories to the Central laboratory

· Help in resolving QA/QC as well as any data testing result discrepancies between field and satellite laboratories and any other testing discrepancies;

· Ensure satellite laboratories adherence to laboratory Health and Safety procedures

Qualifications

· Higher National Diploma or Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences or its equivalent

· At least 2 years of experience managing a clinical or a research laboratory involved in human clinical trials

· Extensive knowledge and experience in design, implementation and management of laboratory services in HIV programs

· Broad understanding of HIV point of care technologies and other testing platforms

· Knowledge/experience of procurement procedures and equipment/supply/stock tracking and inventory

· Experience with lab-related data management systems

· High level of proficiency in relevant computer applications, particularly Excel

· Excellent interpersonal, management, and communication skills





ICT Officer

The ICT officer will be the first line support contact person for all the field ICT issues reported relating to questionnaire/lab test content, tablet use and data transmission. This individual will report to the KENPHIA ICT/Data Manager.

Responsibilities:

· Provide first line support to issues reported by field teams, which include:

· Resolve questionnaire content interpretation issues

· Resolve electronic questionnaire/lab test results and skip-pattern issues reported by survey field teams

· Android tablets malfunctioning

· Resolving 3/4G pocket routers connectivity issues

· Provide remote technical assistance to field teams by phone or through remote access of tablets used during trainings and survey data collection

· Install application updates under guidance of the KENPHIA ICT/Data Manager

· Report on damaged, malfunctioning or lost field equipment and also ensure replacement is made in time to the field teams

· Manage field, Satellite and Central Lab equipment user accounts

· Assist in resolving field data issues with field, satellite laboratory and central laboratory teams as assigned by the Kenya Data Management Team

· Perform any other duty assigned

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Statistics or related field

· Additional background in Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) and/or Survey research experience in a regional or national setting preferred

· Minimum of two (2) years of related experience in managing and working directly with health-related large databases of complex surveys and/or equivalent duration M&E experience

· Intermediate proficiency in Excel is required

