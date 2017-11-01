NGO Jobs in Kenya - CBCC

Centre for Behaviour Change and Communication [CBCC] is seeking to recruit a Program Assistant – Social and Behaviour Change Communication to be based in Kibish Sub County, Turkana for the AFYA TIMIZA project.

Job Ref: CBCC/AFYA TIMIZA/02/2017

Background: AFYA TIMIZA is a USAID project to support enhanced access to and utilization of quality Family Planning / Reproductive, Maternal, New-born, Child and Adolescent Health [FP/RMNCAH], Nutrition and WASH services in selected sub counties in Samburu & Turkana.

The project seeks to sustainably improve the health outcomes for mothers, children and adolescents in Samburu & Turkana Counties over a 5-year period [September 2016 to September 2021].

CBCC is one of the AFYA TIMIZA project partners responsible for increasing care-seeking and health promoting behaviours in the selected sub-counties in Samburu and Turkana.

Responsibilities:

· Responsible for the SBCC technical component of the AFYA TIMIZA project in Kibish sub county

· Strengthen the capacity of sub county level teams on SBCC in line with the relevant national and county communication strategy & guidelines

· Contribute to timely, accurate and appropriate reporting of program activities and results to the clients, including monthly, quarterly and annual progress reports

· Ensure planning, implementation, M & E is executed and reported in line with the CBCC and USAID rules and regulations

· Establish and maintain productive relationships with key stakeholders at the sub county level

· Work collaboratively with other AFYA TIMIZA partner to ensure necessary project planning and implementation development, resource availability and management activities function smoothly and efficiently

· Participate regularly in relevant coordination and technical working groups and task forces at sub county level.

· Carry out other tasks as required by CBCC leadership ensuring overall success of the project

Educational requirements:

Diploma in any health-related field: Public Health, Nursing or Nutrition, a Higher diploma in Health Promotion & Education or a 1st degree in Public Health, Health promotion, Nutrition or other related field, or equivalent combination of education will be an added advantage

Experience requirements:

· A minimum of 3 years’ experience in implementing SBCC in Public Health programs

· Demonstrated experience in implementing and providing SBCC technical assistance to public health programs

Desired Skills:

· A team player accustomed to building team capacity, excellent interpersonal, writing and oral presentation skills

· Strong management, results oriented and decision-making skills

· Ability to work in a complex environment with multiple tasks, short deadlines and intense pressure to perform

· Proven ability to respond to changing situations in a flexible manner

· Strong experience in county-level advocacy and policy-planning

Salary Type: Negotiable





Centre for Behaviour Change and Communication [CBCC] is seeking to recruit a Social and Behaviour Change Communication Officer to be based in Lodwar, Turkana county for the AFYA TIMIZA project.

Job Ref: CBCC/AFYA TIMIZA/01/2017

Background: AFYA TIMIZA is a USAID project to support enhanced access to and utilization of quality Family Planning / Reproductive, Maternal, New-born, Child and Adolescent Health [FP/RMNCAH], Nutrition and WASH services in selected sub counties in Samburu & Turkana.

The project seeks to sustainably improve the health outcomes for mothers, children and adolescents in Samburu & Turkana Counties over a 5-year period [September 2016 to September 2021].

CBCC is one of the AFYA TIMIZA project partners responsible for increasing care-seeking and health promoting behaviours in the selected sub-counties in Samburu and Turkana.

Responsibilities:

· Responsible for the SBCC technical component of the AFYA TIMIZA project in Turkana South and Loima sub counties

· Contribute to the development, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of CBCC annual County workplans

· Strengthen the capacity of County level teams on SBCC in line with the relevant national guidelines

· Ensure grant work plan objectives, budgets and project implementation at the County is completed on schedule, on budget, measurable and with the highest level of quality

· Contribute to timely, accurate and appropriate reporting of program activities and results to the clients, including monthly, quarterly and annual progress reports

· Ensure planning, implementation, M & E is executed and reported in line with the CBCC and USAID rules and regulations

· Work collaboratively with other AFYA TIMIZA project team members to ensure necessary project planning and implementation development, resource availability and management activities function smoothly and efficiently

· Participate regularly in relevant coordination and technical working groups and task forces at county level

· Carry out other tasks as required by CBCC leadership ensuring overall success of the project

Educational requirements:

Degree in one of the following or related fields: Public Health, Health promotion, Nutrition or other related field, or equivalent combination of education and work experience

Experience requirements:

· A minimum of 5 years’ experience in implementing SBCC

· Demonstrated experience in implementing and providing SBCC technical assistance to public health programs

Desired Skills:

· A team player accustomed to building team capacity, excellent interpersonal, writing and oral presentation skills

· Strong management, results oriented and decision-making skills

· Ability to work in a complex environment with multiple tasks, short deadlines and intense pressure to perform

· Proven ability to respond to changing situations in a flexible manner

· Strong experience in county-level advocacy and policy-planning

How to Apply

Applications and CVs should be sent to hr@centreforbcc.com quoting the reference number by November 21st, 2017.

Due to the number of applications to be received only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

CBCC is an equal opportunity employer