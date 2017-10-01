NGO Jobs in Kenya – ATPS

Finance & Administration

The African Technology Policy Studies Network (ATPS) is a trans-disciplinary network of researchers, private sector actors and policy makers promoting the generation, dissemination, use and mastery of Science, Technology and Innovations (STI) for Africa’s sustainable development. Our mission is to improve the STI research, policy and practice for sustainable development in Africa, by Africans and for Africa.

The centre piece of the mission is the strong belief that Africa’s vast natural resources and human capital, as well as its youthful population provide opportunities for the continent to contribute meaningfully to global economic prosperity and sustainability. However, bridging the knowledge and technological gaps between Africa and the rest of the world is pre-requisite for economic prosperity in Africa.

One of our strategic priorities under ATPS Phase VII Strategic Plan (2013-2017) is the generation of knowledge through research and research capacity building. Under this priority, the ATPS undertake research and research capacity building activities under selected priority sectors including sustainable agriculture and food security; low carbon economy and environmental infrastructure.

In each priority sector, our research activities focus on building innovation systems capacities for poverty alleviation; climate change adaptation and mitigation; global development paradigms (the role of STI in the new green economy); emerging technologies (their policy implications, advocacy and the socialization of these technologies); and youth and genders development for science and technology.

Responsibilities

Finance

· Authorize payments and approve financial registers;

· Review financial analysis;

· Approve expense statements and journal vouchers;

· Review and approves bank reconciliation;

· Prepare or approve ATPS payroll;

· Review weekly cash requirements;

· Approve file closures;

· Prepare/review quarterly statistics

· Prepare/review contractual correspondence with donors and recipients;

· Assist with fundraising activities and review project budget proposals, contract and participant letters and revised budgets;

· Check accuracy of physical count of inventory of fixed assets;

· Ensure that proper financial project-monitoring records are maintained;

· Prepare ATPS’ annual budget and work plan and monitor periodically actual expenditures in relation to approved budget;

· Visit ATPS-assisted projects in the region to assist recipients in resolving financial difficulties and to monitor project’s financial administration;

· Liaise with ATPS National Coordinators in order to assist with the smooth operation of their respective chapters;

· Ensure timely preparation of ATPS budgets and submission of financial statements to the Board;

· Work with the external auditors in performing their statutory duties to ATPS;

· Ensure implementation of overall ATPS financial policies and procedures; and

· Supervise the day-to-day activities of accounting staff and ensures proper coordination between their functions.

Administration

· Ensure order and cleanliness in the office premises;

· Monitor leases and related obligations regarding the office premises;

· supervise the use and maintenance of office equipment and vehicles;

· Administer insurance policies for office property;

· Ensure regular and timely transmission and delivery of mail and other communications;

· Maintain and update inventory of office assets;

· Maintain data on relevant supplies and their sources;

· Procure and maintain office equipment and supplies;

· Consult with the Executive Director and Research Coordinator on equipment to be purchased for projects and arranges the relevant purchases according to existing policies and procedures;

· Supervise the handling of all incoming and outgoing shipments;

· Correspond with project personnel on purchasing and shipping matters

· Examine and endorse delivery notes/invoices prior to payment;

· Process documentation for work permits, visas, house leases, and in other matters relating to expatriate employees and their dependents.

Human Resource Management

· Monitor requirements of ATPS-recruited personnel and advise the Executive Director on recruitment;

· Administer staff benefits, i.e. medical, insurance, and provident fund schemes;

· Maintain personnel files and data and process leave applications for all ATPS staff

· Arrange performance appraisal and review of ATPS-recruited staff;

· Co-ordinate training programs for ATPS locally recruited staff;

· Monitor deployment of staff and work allocation to ensure that ATPS’s resources are efficiently utilized to serve clients and that all employees have an equal opportunity for development and progression;

· Review and recommend alternative work allocation methods and/or use of temporary staff with heads of departments, in instances of excessive overtime;

· Monitor, on a monthly basis, utilization of employees and advise heads of department and the Executive Director;

· Annually revise daily per diem rates and establish and update appropriate per diem rates on a regular basis;

· Ensure that department heads conduct project appraisals, quarterly and annual Appraisals for each employee and ensure training and development takes place and is evaluated;

· Prepare the total revenue and operating costs of the organization during the annual salary review process in consultation with department heads for consideration by a remuneration review committee for approval by the Executive Director;

· Review the medical insurance scheme and group life insurance scheme on an annual basis and make recommendations to the Executive Director on renewal of the scheme;

· Authorize absence from work in the absence of employee’s immediate supervisor; compile quarterly Absence Reports, to be reviewed by the Executive Director and Heads of Department;

· Take corrective action through counseling, training and/or instituting disciplinary procedures, where problems of lateness and absenteeism persist;

· Investigate all disciplinary cases with the respective head of department and will be a member of the

· Disciplinary Committee.

· Arrange for new employees’ orientation with the immediate supervisor

Qualifications

· Professional with good character and strong ability to work in a team and under work pressure;

· A Degree in a Business-related field with a relevant certificate as a Certified Public Accountant.

· An MBA will be an added advantage;

· At least two years relevant progressive experience working in an International NGO or equivalent;

· Excellent administrative skills;

· Excellent budgeting skills with Spreadsheets;

· Fluency in English, written and spoken/Knowledge of French will be a distinct advantage;

· Experience in human resources management will be a distinct advantage;





Officer - Research

Responsibilities

· Generating and translating new concepts and research ideas into projects and/or programmes;

· Developing proposals and raising funds for the implementation of projects and/or programmes;

· Managing the grants process and the regional research programmes;

· Managing the publication of research outputs into various publications and assist identify during proposal development various outputs that would come out of the new projects using specific timelines;

· Developing and implementing strategies for promoting the work of the network; and particularly establishing dynamic policy outreach and advocacy processes with National Chapters;

· Collaborating and liaising with ATPS national chapters in 30 countries in the development, planning and reporting of chapter activities and projects;

· Initiating and coordinating training activities with partner institutions for various stakeholders;

· Liaising with the national coordinators and researchers on administrative and non-technical issues;

· Ensuring that the relevant information on issues on science and technology in Africa is disseminated to network members;

· Overseeing coordination of conferences, seminars and workshops and representing the Executive Director at workshops and meetings when assigned;

· Ensuring that results of all ATPS research meet international standards by organizing and managing appropriate peer review mechanisms; in liaison with the Executive Director;

· Advising on, coordinating and managing the translation and dissemination of technical information to meet the needs of specific audiences;

· Overseeing the coordination of capacity building workshops and related activities to strengthen the capacity of ATPS National Chapters and other constituents;

· Ensuring efficient and effective collaboration with ATPS international, regional and national partners;

· Developing and strengthening collaboration with the private sector and civil society including the media;

· Publishing at least three techno-policy briefs and two journal articles each year;

· Managing individual and institutional grant and consultancy contracts and oversee development of an electronic grants management system;

· Managing the preparation of work and budget for research projects, communication and outreach activities;

· Managing the quality and delivery of all communications outputs to ensure that they meet the highest international editorial standards;

· Representing the Executive Director when assigned during meetings with donors, conferences and various forums to promote work of the network;

· Assisting the Executive Director by organizing and managing appropriate peer review mechanisms on all ATPS research results;

· Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor or the Executive Director.

Qualifications

· Professional with good character and strong ability to work in a team and under work pressure;

· Master’s Degree in Science, Technology and Innovation or related subjects including natural or social sciences, or equivalent expertise. Possession of a PhD in the relevant field will be an added advantage;

· At least two years’ experience in research/research management in science and technology policy in a similar international organization;

· Demonstrate capacity and ability to fundraise and manage knowledge networks;

· Strong interpersonal skills and a good team player;

· Strong analytical skills;

· Experience in STI policy analysis in Africa will be an advantage;

· Proficiency in French will be a major advantage.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send a detailed letter of interest and curriculum vitae immediately to: executivedirector@atpsnet.org

A competitive salary will be offered to the successful candidates. Please quote the vacancy position that you are applying for as the subject for your email application. The positions will remain vacant until a suitable candidate is found