NGO Jobs in Kenya – AHF (Many Vacancies)

Founded in 1987, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is the largest specialized provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the nation. Our mission is to provide cutting edge medicine and advocacy, regardless of ability to pay.

Through our healthcare centers, pharmacies, health plan, research and other activities, AHF provides access to the latest HIV treatments for all who need them.

Pharmacy Technologist

Responsibilities

Logistics Management

· Plans and forecasts for program drugs and medical supplies(includes laboratory commodities and medical equipment)

· Receives and verifies drugs and medical supplies delivered to the central stores

· Participates in the procurement of drugs and medical supplies

· Maintain stock, storing and handling it properly

· Maintain records, such as pharmacy files, inventories, control records for narcotics and controlled drugs

· Ensures timely delivery and adequate stocks of drugs and medical supplies are available in the sites

· Coordinates site level reports and requests

Patient Management

· Review prescriptions to assure accuracy and to evaluate their suitability.

· Provide information and advice regarding drug interactions, side effects, dosage and proper medication storage.

· Dispense prescriptions and provide additional support to the medical team

Quality Assurance/ Control

· Advise procurement team on the selection of medication brands, medical equipment and health-care supplies.

· Analyze prescribing trends to monitor patient compliance and to prevent excessive usage or harmful interactions.

· Collaborate with the treatment team at the clinic to plan, monitor, review, and evaluate the quality and effectiveness of drugs and drug regimens, providing advice on drug applications and characteristics.

Global Data Manager

Responsibilities

· Provide technical support to countries in all aspects of data management related to AHF Global programs including: designing of data collection instruments; designing and maintaining program databases; planning and conducting data analyses, interpretation and dissemination; assessing data quality.

· Responsible for backstopping at the Nairobi office in relation to all data management activities.

· Responsible for supporting provider productivity report (PPR) data collection, implementing and maintaining the web-based PPR database and following-up with respondents worldwide on weekly and quarterly PPR data submissions and data audits;

· Ensure data quality through data validation checks, including discrepancy/inconsistency checks, real-time data monitoring, data cleaning, and report generation of records from all Global programs databases.

· Provide regular follow-up to ensure that all bureaus are making progress in the development of and maintaining viable M&E programs.

· Review and update tools and guidelines for site assessments including observational site assessment form, chart review tool, loss-to-follow-up tracking tool and ensure all tools are congruent with M&E plans

· Prepare and present analysis reports, summary tables, and graphics as requested. This includes interpreting, presenting and discussing results with the Global program teams.

· Assist in providing training and guidance to global program staff in data management.

· In collaboration with the Global Quality Team backstop global programmatic activities, including but not limited to program start-up, program development, reporting, assessment, monitoring and program improvement.

· Support other AHF operations and program activities as may be requested.

Regional IT Manager

Responsibilities

· Partnering with Bureau Chief (BC) to define and prioritize IT portfolio of programs and projects providing the BC with critical insight to develop the IT strategic roadmap and monitor portfolio progress

· Collaborates with Global and Bureau Medical Executive and Quality Team, to develop an end-to-end data migration plan for LAB systems and also create a plan for setting up an automatized report system.

· Collaborate with AHF-IT USA to develop Application, Reports and system maintenance.

· Working with Global and Bureau Medical Executive and Quality Team, to complete the electronic system project.

· Ability to manage large claims systems including interfaces with electronic medical charts, clinical system, wellness centers, and Global Track system.

· Develop and manages the end-to-end data process flow from data collection, data cleansing, data analysis, data conversion, business intelligence/reporting, database administration and data warehousing from multiple data sources across AHF, external agencies and third parties

· Install best practices for data management projects, create detailed business requirements document and technical specification documents and assure technical designs meet business requirements, and deliver high-quality work on tight schedules

· Participates with IT Department team and Medical Executive and Quality team to create and implement a strategy and plan for New Electronic System to LAB.

· Leads and create overall strategy and plans in the area of data architecture / data modeling for new IT projects

· Manages data related projects to integrate analytics, OLAP, data model, user interfaces, visual design and extract, transformation, and load (ETL) tools

· Provides guidance to performance tuning and best practices on optimization techniques for large and complex SQL statements.

· Mentor and provide quality leadership to the data management team at Bureau and Country Levels

· Coordinate with Global Programs and IT teams to deliver the data management roadmap and help with resource planning and hiring to ensure that the data management team is staffed and deployed appropriately

· Provide technical leadership and architectural direction to the data management team.

· Supervise the design of data management plans as well as the data management process.

· Provide ongoing reporting to support information-based analysis and decisions, identify opportunities for improving existing processes.

· Responsible of supervision the AHF external contracts with external Agencies and third parties in the part of reporting and data exchange requirements, accuracy, and timetables.

· Collaborate with Medical Executive and Quality Team, State Departments of Health Services, other Agencies and third parties in the part of data integrity and data transmission

RTP Data Clerk

Responsibilities

· Ensure that all HIV Counseling and Testing related data is entered into the electronic data base and registers in a timely and accurate manner.

· Ensures that all data entered into the electronic data base is regularly cleaned to remove all errors before utilization in analysis and generation of reports.

· Liaise with the data manager to fix all inconsistencies/errors identified in the data

· Monitor performance of the data capture applications and immediately report mal functions to the data manager to trouble shoot.

· Ensure that data is kept confidential at all times including the data entry room.

· Regularly validate data received vs data entered to facilitate reconciliation with the HIV testing commodities consumption. This will entail physical counts.

· Generate reports as requested by the data manager to inform programmatic performance on a regular basis.

· Ensure that all entered hard copy data are properly labeled and archived/stored in a systematic manner to facilitate easy retrieval when necessary.

· Document and report all incidents arising to the data manager immediately for appropriate action to be taken.

· Any other duties may be assigned.

Laboratory Technologist

Responsibilities

· Participates in planning and overseeing support supervision activities for the laboratory function for HCT at all project sites;

· Oversees laboratory services provision and ensures standard and current practices for HCT are in place for maintaining high quality of services, and maximizing the use of all resources;

· Ensures compliance and implementation of laboratory protocols for HIV Mass mobilization and counseling for all lab technicians and other lab staff involved with this project;

· Conducts quality control checks for the all HIV lab tests for the project;

· Participates in the development and replication of the laboratory protocols and practices for the prevention program and mobilization at all affiliated healthcare centers;

· Participates in training, mentorship and team building exercises for laboratory staff in the project;

· Participates in inventory control management for laboratory supplies and reagents under all project sites;

· Ensures the compilation of monthly laboratory inventory at the project sites;

· Other duties as assigned.

Manager Marketing

Responsibilities

· Develop, roll out and monitor AHF Africa Bureau Marketing Strategy to maximize public awareness/engagement, advocacy and behavioral change.

· Coordinate the development of, and roll out of country marketing key performance indicator’s and monitoring tools to evaluate and measure the impact of marketing plans.

· Develop and roll out country protocols for marketing work during emergencies and duress

· Develop best practices in key population sensitive marketing.

· Ensure that marketing is focused on people – the communities we serve, and the impact of our collective action with more participatory and interactive approaches.

· Carry out audience mapping to include key populations

· Develop tool kit and material based on existing AHF branding guidelines to support identity building and branding

· Develop, maintain and grow digital media usage and platforms such as website, twitter, Facebook, and SMS usage

· Review all documentation to ensure consistency and accuracy before final prints

· Under the guidance of the organization’s Global Marketing dept. based in Los Angeles review and approve quality materials using current AHF branding guidelines.

· Take, coordinate and maintain records of all AHF events

· Build a data base for all AHF events

HTC Provider & Driver

Responsibilities

· Drive staff to and from their destinations on time and ensure safety of the passenger and the vehicle at all times

· Liaise with the Operations Officer for assignment and coordination of driving duties for each day

· Monitor fuel usage regularly to ensure availability of fuel for the car when required

· Liaise with the Operations Officer to deliver mails to required destinations.

· Ensure that mail delivery is completed with signature of the recipient on the designated mail delivery books

· Complete the daily travel log book and ensure that all information required is properly recorded and legible.

· Liaise with the operations Officer to ensure that vehicle routine maintenance service is carried out promptly and the vehicle is kept clean and presentable

· Ensure that all legal requirements for the vehicle are up to date

· Record all vehicle repairs done (no matter how small) in the log book

· Ensure that the vehicle is securely parked while on and off duty

· Assist with set up for workshops and loading up after workshops or testing

· Carry out other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Data Clerk

Responsibilities

Documentation and reporting

· Ensure availability of necessary data collection and reporting tools at the facility i.e. registers, patient cards, patient files, DAR, MoH 731, etc.

· Guide the facility staff on effective data management especially on correct and complete documentation, e.g. contacts clinicians to resolve questions, inconsistencies, or missing data on the MOH 257

· Ensures that the confidentiality of collected and stored data is maintained

· Ensure 100% updating of the registers e.g.Pre ART, ART, DAR, etc

· Ensure all required data summaries and facility reports are accurately captured

· Reporting for the facilities through the DHIS.

· Participate in data collection for program monitoring and research when required.

· Timely reporting of all the reports i.e. Weekely PPR, Quarterly PPR, Benchmark Reports, MOH 731, etc.

Data quality audits

· Participates in Data Validation by reviewing data prior to submission to WebPPR/SCHRIO/Clinical Team and other stakeholders

· Cross check entered information against source documents

· Scheduling and participating in facility DQA

· Cleaning IQ Care and DHIS data.

Nurse

Responsibilities

· Assist and work together in support of all the CCC activities with the clinical officer.

· Integration of healthcare services to CCC target areas-CWC, family planning and other clinics.

· Support of the community component of program including outreaches and mobilization for care and support.

· Organize follow up of clients who have defaulted treatment and care.

· Lead and support educational sessions at the CCC.

· Support the formation and management patient support groups at the CCC.

· Triage clients at clinic.

· Provide skilled nursing procedures (i.e dressing changes).

· Attend and participate in team conferences as requested.

· May act as a team leader to assist with the provision and supervision of patient care.

· Charts notes and medication administration according to protocol.

· Exercises appropriate judgment and decision making skills.

· Ensures the maintenance of patient confidentiality.

· Administers medication as ordered within the scope of practice of the licensee.

· Performs phlebotomy and/or initiates intravenous infusions as ordered (provided is certified).

· May supervise care given by other cadres including, Medical Assistants, ART Aides and Phlebotomists.

· Provides patient and family education.

· May assist the nurse manager and/or nurse case manager with the coordination of outside services.

· Reports significant changes in the patient’s physical status to the RN and/or to the medical provider.

Pharmacist

Responsibilities

· Receives deliveries including supplies/commodities and then verifies them against documentation.

· Ensures timely dispatch & adequate packaging of commodities to facilitate safe delivery to destined healthcare centers.

· Enters data into data base or appropriate software to support tracking and accountability.

· Ensure proper and safe storage of goods and supplies.

· Provide relevant information to management on the status of inventory in the stores especially slow moving commodities.

· Prepare and generate usage reports for accounting purposes or as required in a timely manner.

· Receive duly approved stores requisitions and distribute supplies to respective persons/department.

· Reconcile invoices, delivery notes with the physical count and notify the supervisor immediately in case of any discrepancies.

· Ensure proper documentation and filing of inventory records

· Timely update of inventory management tools i.e. goods received note, stock/bin cards, Tally inventory software and generate inventory reports.

· Maintain and update asset register and advise management on the status of the assets.

· Participate in stock taking and asset verification

· Participate in forecasting of supplies including drugs, equipment and laboratory reagents.

· Ensure segregation of duties