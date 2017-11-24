NASA will not recognize UHURU as President of Kenya even after being sworn in, we will paralyze Parliament - MBADI

NASA will not recognize UHURU as President of Kenya even after being sworn in, we will paralyze Parliament - MBADINews 05:13
Friday November 24, 2017 - ODM chairman, John Mbadi, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) will not consider President Uhuru Kenyatta as a legitimate leader even after he is sworn in as President on Tuesday next week.
Speaking on Thursday, Mbadi said NASA’s first agenda will be to ensure that the People's Assembly is fully operational.
"The people's assembly will run parallel to...
