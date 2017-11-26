NASA will never recognize UHURU as their President! He can be President to KIKUYUs and KALENJINs – RAILA’s deputy

Sunday November 26, 2017 - Kakamega Governor Wyclife Oparanya has said that National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders and supporters will never recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as their President.





Speaking during the burial ceremony of Mzee Samuel Ingoka in Marenyo Shianda ward on Saturday, Oparanya, who is also the ODM deputy party leader, said Uhuru's inauguration for his second term in office will not change NASA's stance, resistance and criticism towards the Jubilee administration.





He noted that..



