NASA will never recognize UHURU as their President! He can be President to KIKUYUs and KALENJINs – RAILA’s deputy

..during Uhuru inauguration on Tuesday, the Opposition will hold a parallel rally to give the way forward over its next move.





“We in NASA, we don't recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as the president of the Republic of Kenya even after the inauguration ceremony planned ahead…”





“..and will have a parallel rally to that of Jubilee to give way forward," he said.





He also said members of the Luhya, Luo and Kamba Communities only recognise NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as their President.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



