NASA supporters say RAILA betrayed them with a lame Tuesday speech! Expected fireworks against UHURU/ RUTO

Wednesday November 1, 2017 - A good number of National Super Alliance supporters have expressed their disappointment with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, after he failed to give them the way forward on Tuesday .





Raila, who is also the official Opposition Leader in Kenya, was expected to give a major announcement after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the President-elect after the controversial election on October 26.





However, to the surprise of…



