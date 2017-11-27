NASA politician arrested in Mombasa for planning to swear in RAILA ODINGA! See what he was caught with

Monday November 27, 2017 - A prominent National Super Alliance (NASA) politician has been arrested in Mombasa with plans to swear in NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as President of Kenya on Tuesday .





According to sources, Nicholas Mrima Wanyepe was apprehended as he was leaving a church in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, on Monday .





"I have visited him.”





“The police claim he knows where Raila will be sworn in and that is why they arrested him," Omollo said.





"We don't understand why he…



