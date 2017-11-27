NASA politician arrested in Mombasa for planning to swear in RAILA ODINGA! See what he was caught with

NASA politician arrested in Mombasa for planning to swear in RAILA ODINGA! See what he was caught withNews 08:34
Monday November 27, 2017 - A prominent National Super Alliance (NASA) politician has been arrested in Mombasa with plans to swear in NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as President of Kenya on Tuesday.
According to sources, Nicholas Mrima Wanyepe was apprehended as he was leaving a church in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, on Monday.
"I have visited him.”
“The police claim he knows where Raila will be sworn in and that is why they arrested him," Omollo said.
"We don't understand why he…
Page 1 2