NAMWAMBA insults RAILA’s busy bodies after claiming he is threatening UHURU/ RUTO with a Cabinet post

..fast rejoinder, Namwaba told the NASA bloggers off for trying to tarnish his reputation.





“He he, when you wake from hallucinations of some imaginary safari to a non – existent utopian Canaan.”





“Your groggy mind can only create this kind of desperate cheap drivel.”





“But no amount of slanderous rubbish will deter us from opposing the reckless, clueless NRM militia. Shindwe, ” Namwamba said on Tuesday .





Namwamba also said the propaganda being peddled by NASA freeloaders is to create a wedge between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta who, he said, is a mature and a development oriented leader.



