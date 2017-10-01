My talent is as big as my @$$ - S3XY actress brags as she parades her juicy derriere (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 12:19
Sunday, 05 November 2017 - Controversial actress and curvy model Moesha Buduong has blasted critics who think her claim to fame is through her juicy derriere by declaring that she’s equally talented.
She said:
“My talent is as big as my @ss. I am an expensive actress. and people do not know my value and worth. that is why I get very few roles to play in Ghanaian movies. 'I said I am going to bring the Oscars to Ghana, and I will do just that. But the Ghanaian market is just not good for me”. She said.
Check out her racy photos in the next page