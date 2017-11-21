MUTUNGA abuses and condemns LUO youths for protesting after the Supreme Court upheld UHURU’s win

, 04:06

Tuesday November 21, 2017 - Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling that upheld President Uhuru Kenyatta's October 26th re-election victory.

On Monday, the Supreme Court threw two petitions that challenged President Kenyatta’s win out and declared that he was elected in a free and fair manner.

Following this declaration, chaos erupted in Nyanza where youths allied to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) burned tires in…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno