MUTUNGA abuses and condemns LUO youths for protesting after the Supreme Court upheld UHURU’s win

protest of Uhuru's victory.





In his reaction, Mutunga wondered why youths in some parts of the country had to take to the streets to protest the ruling even as the country's economy grapples with a prolonged electioneering period.





"Why should Kenyan youths be dragged to hell by the Supreme Court ruling yet they are already suffering unemployment?" Mutunga said.





"This is the burning question for the Kenyan youth: Why should you be dragged to another hell when you are already in the hell of unemployment, poverty, lack of quality education, health, housing etc...all cutting across your ethnic, religious and regional divide?" Mutunga added.





