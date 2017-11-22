MUTULA KILONZO jr says KCB Thika branch robbery is a scam and regrets immediately (LOOK)

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - The robbery at KCB Thika branch where thieves dug a 30m tunnel and made away with a whooping Sh50million has been a major topic of discussion in social media.





Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr, took to social media to give his two cents but ended up embarrassing himself.





Mutula claimed that the theft was staged since according to him, Thika is a small branch that shouldn’t be keeping such amounts of money.





Tweeter users decided to school him and…



