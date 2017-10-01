MUTAHI NGUNYI finally speaks about RAILA’s revolution - What he said will leave many NASArites in tears

..not achieve anything.





On Raila Odinga, Ngunyi referred to him as a slow punctured revolutionary who only keeps Kenyans busy but takes his supporters nowhere.





He said the NASA leader would lose again even if he runs against a man with a coconut head let alone President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“Raila is a SLOW PUNCTURED Revolutionary. Keeps us Busy, Takes us nowhere.”





“If he RAN against a MAN with the HEAD of A Coconut, he would LOSE,” Ngunyi said.





