MUTAHI NGUNYI finally speaks about RAILA’s revolution - What he said will leave many NASArites in tears

not achieve anything.
On Raila Odinga, Ngunyi referred to him as a slow punctured revolutionary who only keeps Kenyans busy but takes his supporters nowhere.
He said the NASA leader would lose again even if he runs against a man with a coconut head let alone President Uhuru Kenyatta.
“Raila is a SLOW PUNCTURED Revolutionary. Keeps us Busy, Takes us nowhere.”
“If he RAN against a MAN with the HEAD of A Coconut, he would LOSE,” Ngunyi said.
