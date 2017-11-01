MUTAHI NGUNYI calls for NRM leader, RAILA ODINGA’s arrest! They want to swear him as President on Tuesday

…address a political rally at Uhuru Park.





“Unless Raila is governed by super natural laws out there, Uhuru should just arrest him.”





“One he should charge him with incitement to violence and the Friday mayhem should be summoned to back this up,” Mutahi said.





He further cautioned the Opposition against swearing in Raila, contending that the ODM party leader is already done politically.





"Number two, should Raila attempt to swear himself in, he should be charged with high treason… Raila is a bully, and all bullies thrive in spaces where authority is weak,” he said.



