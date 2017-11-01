MUNGIKI has been unleashed by UHURU to perform an ethnic cleansing against the LUO in Nairobi – RAILA claims

..protecting the 'Mungiki' who were reported to have killed 8 innocent NASA supporters over political differences on Sunday night.





Magaya also accused the media of giving too much audience to Koome's remarks which he seemingly disagrees with after NASA argued earlier that the police are leaning towards Jubilee.





He added that the police do whatever they have been ordered to do by the Government without considering their effects to the citizens.





"One wonders why the media gives so much audience to Japheth Koome.”





“No spinning can work.”





“Mungiki has been unleashed to undertake ethnic cleansing with state protection.”





“Kenya is a cruel marriage," said Magaya.



