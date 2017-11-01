MUDAVADI finally clears the air about KALONZO joining UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee – Many were not expecting this

..Nairobi hotel, Mudavadi rubbished the rumour and urged NASA supporters to treat it as propaganda.





“The claims that Kalonzo and I intend to leave NASA for Jubilee are not true.”





“Kenyans should ignore the propaganda.”





“We are going to pursue our agenda for electoral reforms in NASA.”





“We do not intend to hold discussions with Jubilee as such discussions will be of no use,'' said Mudavadi.





He maintained that NASA is united and is as solid as a rock and they must deliver Kenyans to the Promised Land.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



