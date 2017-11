MUDAVADI files an affidavit to have UHURU/ RUTO’s victory nullified again - He won’t escape this

Monday November 13, 2017

- Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) has responded to a case seeking to have the

In a sworn affidavit filed at the Supreme Court

on Sunday

, Amani National Congress (ANC) ‘eader, Musalia Mudavadi, accused President

Mudavadi argues that the...

election of President Uhuru Kenyatta nullified for the second time.Kenyatta and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of engaging in electoral malpractices.