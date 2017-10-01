MOSES KURIA shocks UHURU/ RUTO as he backs NCCK to have RAILA ODINGA appointed Prime Minister

Wednesday November 1, 2017 - Outspoken Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has backed the call by National Council of Churches in Kenya (NCCK) to create positions for National Super Alliance's Raila Odinga and two of his co-leaders.





In a post of social media, Kuria said that the proposal by NCCK that Uhuru accommodates Raila as Prime Minister in his Government was timely and called on the Jubilee regime to comply.





“I previously advocated for a re-look at the Constitution and the NCCK has said more or less of the same thing.”





“But they also added something interesting.”





“The runners up and running mate should automatically assume the Leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Parliament/ Senate.”





“I also fully support...



