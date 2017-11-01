More disappointments from MIKE SONKO as he admits he hired incompetent Ministers in our Capital City

..interview, Sonko confirmed that he hired CECs who lacked the requisite experience for the dockets they were appointed to.





However, he defended his move to hire unqualified staff saying even President Uhuru Kenyatta hired a Cabinet Secretary who had no qualifications and experience.





“Even Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie did not perform well in the interview but her docket is leading right now, they will deliver,” Sonko stated.





“It is too soon for Kenyans to term the new appointees as incompetent, wait until they fail to deliver then hold us to account,” he added.



