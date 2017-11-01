MOI tells UHURU to dialogue with RAILA for the country to move on! Otherwise, 5 years will seem like eternity for you

…those who hold political opinions contrary to yours and in a spirit of brotherhood steer Kenya towards greater prosperity,” Gideon said.





"We equate the Kenyan society to that of America which was fragmented by civil wars of 1861 to 1865.”





“When Lincoln won the elections he put a plan for peace and unity that was flexible and generous," Gideon added.





Gideon’s statement comes even as NASA leaders maintained that they will have a parallel swearing-in of Raila Odinga on Tuesday next week when President Uhuru will take the oath of office for his second term.





