Mlolongo of vijitis that have B@NG3D you is too long - CIKU MUIRURI told to let her “NUNU” rest.

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - Former Classic FM radio presenter, Ciku Muiruri, has been labelled a media pr@st!tut3 and urged to retire from “Nunu” business.





Ciku Muiruri was once linked to the controversial Artur brothers who allegedly b@ng3d her in exchange for money and hard drugs.





Nyakundi attacked Ciku Muiruri and her coterie of groupies telling them to retire from pr@st!tut!@n.





The mlolongo of vijitis which have b@ng3d them is...



