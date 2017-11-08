MILLIE ODHIAMBO says she doesn’t recognize UHURU as President of Kenya – I only know of RAILA

Wednesday November 8, 2017 - Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo has sensationally claimed that she doesn’t recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as the President of the Republic of Kenya.





Speaking at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on Wednesday , Millie categorically said that they will exercise their authority directly as a people because the constitution recognizes the supremacy of the people.





Millie said that the people of Nyanza will not accept to be 'slaves in…



