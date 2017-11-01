MIKE SONKO to be a ‘flower girl’ Governor as UHURU gives his Deputy, POLYCARP IGATHE, more political powers

Thursday November 9, 2017 - Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko could be headed to be the first ceremonial Governor in Kenya.





This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta gave his Deputy, Polycarp Igathe, more powers and resources to manage Nairobi.





Uhuru appointed Igathe as the co-chairperson of a special technical team in Nairobi alongside Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.





In a...



