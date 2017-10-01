MIKE SONKO runs away from his matrimonial home, See where he has been staying for 4 months.

..given special rate for his length stay at the hotel.





The controversial Governor has denied rumours that he using the County funds to pay for his stay at the hotel.





Sonko claims he is using money from his own pocket to pay for his accommodation at the hotel.





“I have not taken even a single cent from the County to pay for the room.





"Even the money to buy milk for tea in my office comes from my own pocket,” He said.





Sonko has a home in Runda and another palatial home in Mua Hills, Machakos, and it’s not clear why he has been camping at the hotel since July.





