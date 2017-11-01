MIGUNA names his killers as he receives death threats from UHURU’s men for joining RAILA’s NRM.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, News 01:56
Friday, November 10, 2017 - Former Gubanetorial aspirant, Miguna Miguna, claims his life is in danger.
Miguna listed phone numbers that are being used to send death threats to him for joining Raila’s National Resistance Movement(NRM) and being a fierce critic of Jubilee Government.
He claims that the phone numbers belong to State agents and..
Page 1 2