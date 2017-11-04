MIGUNA MIGUNA vows to deal with UHURU/ RUTO ruthlessly as he officially joins RAILA’s NRM as a General

MIGUNA MIGUNA vows to deal with UHURU/ RUTO ruthlessly as he officially joins RAILA’s NRM as a GeneralPolitics 11:09
Saturday November 4, 2017 - Nairobi gubernatorial loser, Miguna Miguna, has finally announced that he has joined National Resistance Movement (NRM) to compel the Jubilee Government to organize fresh elections within 90 days.
Revealing this on Friday evening, the loudmouthed barrister announced that he had officially joined the NRM at the rank of a General.
He further stated that his role will see him be…
