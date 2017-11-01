MIGUNA MIGUNA is a big coward! He has escaped to Canada leaving poor LUOs to be slaughtered like dogs.

..some got wind of the news that their General was on the run.





They are demanding to know what may have puched Miguna Miguna to flee the country as he had always bragged how brave and proud he is and ready to “deconstruct Jubilee and its leadership”





Sources said Miguna fled the country after realizing that CID officers were planning to arrest him for abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta.





See a photo below of him in Toronto Pearson International Airport

The Kenyan DAILY POST



