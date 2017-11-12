MIGUNA MIGUNA attacks WILLIAM RUTO badly over his palatial “Eurobond” house worth 1.2 billion in Uasin Gishu

, 16:41

Sunday November 12, 2017 – City lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has launched scathing attacks against Deputy President William Ruto over a multi-million residence he is said to be constructing in Uasin Gishu County.

Miguna, who has since joined National Resistance Movement (NRM), posted a photo of the said home that lies on an expansive 1,200 acre farm.

He accused the DP of acquiring the land illegally and claimed that the DP was…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno