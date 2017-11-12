Microfinance Jobs in Kenya

Amret Microfinance Bank Limited





Job Vacancy: Procurement Officer



We are seeking a detail-oriented, thorough, and organized procurement officer to oversee purchases and develop new contracts.





In this position, you will play a key role in procuring high-quality and cost-efficient supplies for our Amret Microfinance.





You will follow procurement procedures, maintain an updated list of inventory and incoming purchases and supplies, and be responsible for approving purchases.



Procurement Officer Duties and Responsibilities

· Maintain accurate records of purchases and pricing

· Create and maintain good relationships with vendors/suppliers

· Making professional decisions in a fast-paced environment

· Maintain records of purchases, pricing, and other important data

· Review and analyze all vendors/suppliers, supply, and price options

· Develops plans for purchasing equipment, services and supplies

· Negotiate the best deal for pricing and supply contracts

· ensure that the products and supplies are high quality

· Create and maintain inventory of all incoming and current supplies

· Maintain and update list of suppliers and their qualifications, delivery times, and potential future development

· Working with team members and Procurement Manager to complete duties as needed

Procurement Officer Requirements and Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Purchasing & Supplies, Business Administration, Accounting or related field preferred

· Solid knowledge and understanding of procurement processes, policy, and systems

· Two (2) years previous experience as procurement officer or related position

· Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel)

· Ability to analyze problems and strategize for better solutions

· Ability to negotiate, establish, and administer contracts

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

· Accurate and precise attention to detail

· Ability to work well with management and staff at all levels

· Goal-oriented, organized team player









Job Vacancy: Graduate Trainees



Amret Microfinance is are looking to hire recently graduated university and college professionals, with less 1 year of post graduate experience, who are willing to make an early impact in their careers to join our graduate trainee programme.







Qualifications for the Graduate Trainee Recruitment

· A Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Professional qualifications such as CPA, ACCA, and ACII with a minimum pass in part two.

· Must be fresh graduates or Graduates with less than 1 year of post graduate experience.

· Flexibility and adaptability.

· Good communication and interpersonal skills,

· High levels of motivation and enthusiasm

· Willing to learn across departments

· Must be a team player









Job Vacancy: Graphic Designer



We are looking for a creative Graphic Designer with up-to-date knowledge to interpret and design solutions with high visual impact.



Graphic Designer Duties and Responsibilities

· To be in charge of all design works for Amret Microfinance

· Schedule project implementation and define budget constraints

· Work with a wide range of media and use graphic design software

· Think creatively and develop new design concepts, graphics and layouts

· Prepare rough drafts and present your ideas

· Work as part of a team with copywriters, designers, stylists, executives etc.

· Graphic Designer Requirements and Qualifications

· Proven graphic designing experience of at least 3 years

· A bachelor’s degree or diploma in graphic design or a related field

· Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability and originality

· Demonstrable graphic design skills with a strong portfolio

· Ability to interact, communicate and present ideas

· Up to date with industry leading software and technologies (In Design, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop etc.)

· Highly proficient in all design aspects

· Professionalism regarding time and deadline



