Micro-finance Jobs in Kenya - Platinum Credit Ltd

Job Locations:Naivasha, Nyahururu and Nyeri Branches



Platinum Credit Limited is an International Micro-Finance Company licensed in Kenya under the Company’s Act.





Platinum Credit was founded in 2003 with a vision to provide emergency loans to Civil Servants, TSC members and employees of selected companies and business people and SME for secured loans.





We deliver these funds in just 24hours, with efficient customer service.



Are you a go getter, aggressive, focused, result oriented with passion in sales, well platinum credit offers you an opportunity to grow your career in credit sales?



Job Description: The Company invites applications from dynamic, goal-oriented, high performers, with strong persuasive selling and communication skills from qualified individuals to fill in a position of a loan officer.





Job Roles and Responsibilities

· Improving visibility and brand image of platinum credit ltd

· Directly selling and promoting company products to the assigned markets.

· Acquisition & customer portfolio management

· Marketing products and services on a daily basis to prospective customers

· Building relationships with existing referral sources and cultivate new referral sources both internally and externally.

· Working closely with the Team Leader in arranging for events/promotions for new acquisition of customers.

· Ensuring the best in terms of quality of sales.

· Deriving insights to competitor Sales activities and effectively counter the efforts.

· Regularly providing feedback to the Team Leader on the acceptance of the products.

Job Qualifications:

· Certificate /diploma / degree holders and experienced sales professionals.

· Minimum two year experience in a similar capacity with a micro finance.

· Pleasant personality & Good interpersonal skills

· Knowledge & Competencies of Computer skills.

· Planning skills. Excellent interpersonal skills.

· Communication Skills (Written and oral).

· Attention to Detail, flexible and keen to details.

· Ability to persuade

· Integrity and Professionalism and Unquestionable ethics

How to Apply





If your experience and competencies match the above specifications, and a resident of the specified locations, please send your cover letter and detailed CV to careers@platinumcredit.co.ke indicating clearly "Loan Offices - XXXX Branch" before 10th of November 2017