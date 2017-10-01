Merciless Kenyan MAN shares everything after feasting on someone’s wife, PHOTOs go viral.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 06:08
Thursday, 02 November 2017 - Yet another Kenyan man has leaked photos of his s3x escapades with someone’s wife.
It’s shameful to see how married women are dishing out their “Nunus” to every Tom, Dick and Harry.
The man leaked photos after their illicit affair hit a snag.
How will this woman tell her husband?
Look at the photos that the man shared in the next page
Page 1 2