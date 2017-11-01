Men are dogs! WANJIRU reveals what she found her boyfriend in bed doing with her best friend (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - This lady called Wanjiru busted her boyfriend in bed kissing her best friend.





Wanjiru’s randy boyfriend, who looks like a confused mama’s boy with piercings all over his body, has been cheating on her with a friend.





The proverbial forty days reached when she found him getting mushy with her best friend.





He then blocked her on social media after he was caught red handed cheating .





This is...



