Men are dogs! WANJIRU reveals what she found her boyfriend in bed doing with her best friend (PHOTOs)

19:10

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - This lady called Wanjiru busted her boyfriend in bed kissing her best friend.

Wanjiru’s randy boyfriend, who looks like a confused mama’s boy with piercings all over his body, has been cheating on her with a friend.

The proverbial forty days reached when she found him getting mushy with her best friend.

He then blocked her on social media after he was caught red handed cheating .

This is...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno