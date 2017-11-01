Meet the S*XY LADIES washing cars in B@@TY shorts in Nairobi - PHOTOs

Wednesday, 08 November 2017 - To get ahead of the competition, these s3xy ladies decided to operate a car wash business wearing b@@ty shorts and it seems to be working for them.





Since car wash spots are all over in the city, they came up with the idea hoping to attract male clients and they are making a killing.





This brings to the fore the high rate of unemployment in Kenya forcing the youth who are the most affected to resort to self-employment to make ends meet.





Check out the photos in the next page



