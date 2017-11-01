MBOKO tells UHURU to provide adequate security for NASA at Uhuru Park or wherever they choose to be on Tuesday

..police to reject orders of using force on innocent opposition supporters.





Mboko said that the Kenya Police force has been militarized to intimidate opposition leaders and supporters who are fighting for electoral justice.





“Police must be ready to accord us (NASA) the necessary security during our rally at Uhuru Park on Tuesday next week ,”





“We don’t want to witness events that occurred during Raila Odinga’s grand arrival from the US last week,” Mboko said.





Raila Odinga is set to be sworn in as President at Uhuru Park or Jacaranda Gardens Nairobi.



