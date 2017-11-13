MATIANG’I makes good his threat and deregisters popular private school over KCSE cheating.

Monday, November 13, 2017 - Education CS, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has deregistered a private school in Nakuru after it was found guilty of examination cheating in the ongoing KCSE.





According to the letter of deregistration signed by Education PS, Dr. Belio Kipsang, St. Theresa Girls Senior School in Nakuru was involed in exams malpractice on 9th and 10th of November.





Consequently, the…



