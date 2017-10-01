Massive Recruitment in Mediheal, Kenya

Massive Recruitment in Mediheal, KenyaJobs and Careers 11:52
Mediheal Group is a leading private healthcare provider with high focus on quality, state of the art treatment, cost effective healthcare and respect for human beings.
We have facilities in Eldoret, Nairobi, Nakuru. and Kigali offering tertiary level, diagnostic and therapeutic service
We are looking for experienced professional from the Health Care Industry for the following positions in our Mediheal Hospital and fertility center.
Qualifications
· Degree /Diploma in Nursing from KMTC approved institutions
· Min 3 yrs experience
ICT Engineer
Qualifications
· Graduate/Dip Comp.Sc, info Technology
· Min 2-3 yrs experience
Compliance Officer
Qualifications
· C.P.A(K)
· Min 5 yrs experience
Credit Controller
Qualifications
· C.P.A(K)
· Min 3- 5 yrs experience
Accounts Clerk
Qualifications
· C.P.A(K) / Gracluate/Post Graduate commerce
· 3 yrs experience
Accounts Assistant
Qualifications
· C.P.A(K)
· 5 yrs experience
Marketing Officer
Qualifications
· Graduate in Marketing/Business Management
· 3-5 yrs experience
Customer Care
Qualifications
· Graduate Public Relation
· Min 3 yrs experience
How to Apply
Eligible candidates are requested to email their application letters, CVand copies of their certificates to hr@medihealgroup.com by 13th November 2017 with name of position under subject.Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview at Mediheal Hospital and Fertility Centre. Nandi road, Eldoret