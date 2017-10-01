Massive Recruitment in Mediheal, Kenya

Nurses

Mediheal Group is a leading private healthcare provider with high focus on quality, state of the art treatment, cost effective healthcare and respect for human beings.

We have facilities in Eldoret, Nairobi, Nakuru. and Kigali offering tertiary level, diagnostic and therapeutic service

We are looking for experienced professional from the Health Care Industry for the following positions in our Mediheal Hospital and fertility center.

Qualifications

· Degree /Diploma in Nursing from KMTC approved institutions

· Min 3 yrs experience









ICT Engineer

Mediheal Group is a leading private healthcare provider with high focus on quality, state of the art treatment, cost effective healthcare and respect for human beings.

We have facilities in Eldoret, Nairobi, Nakuru. and Kigali offering tertiary level, diagnostic and therapeutic service We are looking for experienced professional from the Health Care Industry for the following positions in our Mediheal Hospital and fertility center ELDORET VACANCY

Qualifications

· Graduate/Dip Comp.Sc, info Technology

· Min 2-3 yrs experience





Compliance Officer

Mediheal Group is a leading private healthcare provider with high focus on quality, state of the art treatment, cost effective healthcare and respect for human beings.

We have facilities in Eldoret, Nairobi, Nakuru. and Kigali offering tertiary level, diagnostic and therapeutic service

We are looking for experienced professional from the Health Care Industry for the following positions in our Mediheal Hospital and fertility center.

Qualifications

· C.P.A(K)

· Min 5 yrs experience





Credit Controller

Mediheal Group is a leading private healthcare provider with high focus on quality, state of the art treatment, cost effective healthcare and respect for human beings.

We have facilities in Eldoret, Nairobi, Nakuru. and Kigali offering tertiary level, diagnostic and therapeutic service

We are looking for experienced professional from the Health Care Industry for the following positions in our Mediheal Hospital and fertility center.

Qualifications

· C.P.A(K)

· Min 3- 5 yrs experience





Accounts Clerk

Mediheal Group is a leading private healthcare provider with high focus on quality, state of the art treatment, cost effective healthcare and respect for human beings.

We have facilities in Eldoret, Nairobi, Nakuru. and Kigali offering tertiary level, diagnostic and therapeutic service

We are looking for experienced professional from the Health Care Industry for the following positions in our Mediheal Hospital and fertility center.

Qualifications

· C.P.A(K) / Gracluate/Post Graduate commerce

· 3 yrs experience









Accounts Assistant

Mediheal Group is a leading private healthcare provider with high focus on quality, state of the art treatment, cost effective healthcare and respect for human beings.

We have facilities in Eldoret, Nairobi, Nakuru. and Kigali offering tertiary level, diagnostic and therapeutic service

We are looking for experienced professional from the Health Care Industry for the following positions in our Mediheal Hospital and fertility center.

Qualifications

· C.P.A(K)

· 5 yrs experience





Marketing Officer

Mediheal Group is a leading private healthcare provider with high focus on quality, state of the art treatment, cost effective healthcare and respect for human beings.

We have facilities in Eldoret, Nairobi, Nakuru. and Kigali offering tertiary level, diagnostic and therapeutic service

We are looking for experienced professional from the Health Care Industry for the following positions in our Mediheal Hospital and fertility center.

Qualifications

· Graduate in Marketing/Business Management

· 3-5 yrs experience





Customer Care

Mediheal Group is a leading private healthcare provider with high focus on quality, state of the art treatment, cost effective healthcare and respect for human beings.

We have facilities in Eldoret, Nairobi, Nakuru. and Kigali offering tertiary level, diagnostic and therapeutic service

We are looking for experienced professional from the Health Care Industry for the following positions in our Mediheal Hospital and fertility center.

Qualifications

· Graduate Public Relation

· Min 3 yrs experience

How to Apply

Eligible candidates are requested to email their application letters, CVand copies of their certificates to hr@medihealgroup.com by 13th November 2017 with name of position under subject.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview at Mediheal Hospital and Fertility Centre. Nandi road, Eldoret