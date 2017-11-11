Massive Recruitment in Kenya Airways, Nairobi

Kenya Airways Internship

Location: Nairobi,KE

Department Description

Thank you for your interest in the Kenya Airways Internship Program. Three (3) Month internships are available in most of our business units which include Finance, Ground Services, Commercial, Technical, Human Resources, Information Systems, Flight Operations, Operations Control Centre and Cargo.

The internship will offer you a great opportunity to gain valuable experience in your chosen field as well as assist you to develop skills that will provide you with an advantage in the job market.

In addition, you will gain real business experience and exposure in a leading company that is truly the Pride of Africa.

Brief Description

The purpose of the Program is to provide an opportunity for university and college students to become familiar with the operations of Kenya Airways, and to acquire work experience at the professional level through on-the-job training as part of the course requirements, during vacations before resuming studies.

Detailed Description

During the internship, students shall be placed in one of the departments or units of Kenya Airways and, to the extent possible, shall be given assignments relevant to their current studies.

Before the end of the program, the interns must submit a brief report about their experience/ learning in Kenya Airways and provide ideas and suggestions that can help improve the Program in future years.

Requirements

· A citizen of Kenya A student pursuing an undergraduate degree/College diploma in an accredited university/college, who will continue his/her graduate studies or graduate right after the period of the internship.

· Have a minimum grade of B (plain) in KCSE or equivalent O’level certification

· Candidates afforded internship in the past by Kenya Airways are not eligible to apply

Conditions

· Kenya Airways does not provide medical insurance cover for Interns. Those selected for internship will be required to submit proof of medical insurance while at Kenya Airways.

· Since the hiring for the Internship Program is done locally, Kenya Airways does not pay transportation costs whatsoever.

· Because Internship Program is addressed to students who are pursuing their degree programs or diploma programs, participation in the program will not extend beyond three (3) months.

Documentation that will be required should you be selected for internship are:

1. Letter from learning institution requesting for internship and confirming that this is part of the course requirement

2. Original and copy of KCSE/GCSE Certificate

3. Certificate of Good Conduct

4. Insurance cover

How to Apply

Kenya Airways only accepts online applications for internships. Please ensure that you create your account and update your account details before applying for internship. We will not consider your application if it is incomplete, or if it contains false or inaccurate information.

Making duplicate applications will render your application invalid.

Application Deadlines: